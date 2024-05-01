Mumbai News: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Bail On Medical Grounds

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply to the bail plea filed by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in the money laundering case involving Rs538.62 crore loan given by the Canara Bank. The court will hear the matter on May 3.

Seeking bail on medical grounds, Goyal moved the HC after the special PMLA court recently rejected his plea, stating that he was already receiving the best treatment for his health issues. He prayed for his bail on humanitarian grounds as he wanted to be with his wife, as she is also suffering with cancer. Goyal, too, is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was revealed in a medical examination, thus confirming it as a malignant one.

In February, the special PMLA judge had permitted him to be hospitalised for two months to avail the cancer treatment, before he sought for a permanent bail on medical grounds. The bail petition read that the accused was the primary caregiver to his wife and that she had to accompany him for her further treatment. Also, he is responsible to take medical decision’s towards her treatment, underlined the petition.

“While they both battle life-threatening conditions, they must be permitted to provide each other succour as the other’s primary caregivers. The right to life under Article 21 of the constitution cannot be curtailed or suspended merely for a person (who) is accused of an economic offence,” the petition read.

Regarding the case merits, the plea said, “The allegation that the money was issued for illegitimate purpose, is ex-facie frivolous.” While explaining why his custody is no longer required, Goyal pleaded that the prosecution has already filed a chargesheet against him.

He was arrested by the ED in September 2023, on the allegations that he laundered and siphoned the multi-crore loan given to Jet Airways. The probe agency had also arrested Goyal's wife, Anita, in November 2023. Considering her medical condition, she was immediately granted bail the same day.