Mumbai News: Special PMLA Court Rejects Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Bail Plea On Medical Grounds

If Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in the Rs 538.62 crore Canara Bank fraud, is released on bail, there are chances that he may suffer from infection. On the contrary, the chances of improvement in his health are higher if his hospitalisation is continued, said the special PMLA court in its detailed order refusing to grant bail on “medical grounds”.

Special PMLA judge MG Deshpande further observed that all available medical treatments, as per the applicant's own choice, have been provided to him. The doctors, who are the best judges of his health, have been taking every care and step to ensure his well-being.

“None of the doctors, who have issued the reports, have stated a word that while treating him in the hospital, his judicial custody is a barrier. None of them have stated a word that if he is granted bail that would reform his health,” said the court.

Court's Concerns About Potential Health Risks Upon Naresh Goyal's Release

On the contrary, the doctors’ reports prima-facie indicate the need for Goyal's long hospitalisation, which has been already granted. Then why is a bail application made on these grounds, the judge asked.

The court further reasoned, “If he is granted bail, it could potentially worsen his health because once he is discharged to enjoy the liberty of bail, there is every chance of his health deteriorating, getting affected by infections as indicated by the opinions of the doctors.”

Court's Response To Naresh Goyal's Bail Plea Due To Medical Conditions

The bail plea filed last month claimed, “The applicant is aged 75 years and suffers from numerous life-threatening medical conditions. The current state of the applicant is alarming, and such is evident from the Hospital Report.” Goyal had also complained that he has been suffering from depression and his wife, who is suffering from cancer, also needs his attention.

To which, the court said, “His hospitalisation itself is the best remedy to overcome this psychiatric issue with the advice of the doctors. Regarding other grounds, such as his age being 75 years and his wife diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer, the release of the applicant on bail will be of no help for her, particularly when the same hospital has admitted her. On the contrary it would be an added inconvenience.”