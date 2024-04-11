No Bail, Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal To Get Better Care At Private Hospital: Special PMLA Court...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The special PMLA court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on medical grounds, observing that he was under treatment for cancer and other ailments and was receiving better care at the private hospital chosen by him. Goyal had moved the plea on medical grounds last month after the court refused to grant him interim bail considering his ailments.

In his plea, Goyal claimed, “Applicant is aged 75 years and suffers from numerous life-threatening medical conditions. The current state of the applicant is alarming, and such is evident from the hospital report.” It is claimed that post-hospitalisation, Goyal has suffered from fever with chills for which complete blood count and urine culture tests were conducted. The investigation recommended cystoscopy (used to diagnose, monitor and treat conditions affecting the bladder and urethra) and laser vaporisation of the prostate, which was carried out accordingly, his plea said. “He has become very weak, immunity has become low and his health condition has become fragile after all his medical afflictions,” it said.

Goyal's plea

It was further stated that “both the physical and mental health of applicant has deteriorated to such a level that any apprehension of the applicant, causing any potential abuse of the investigative process or misusing any of the liberties granted to the applicant or any concern of flight risk is untenable. Further, on account of the severe mental and physical health conditions and the complex and critical treatment involved, there can never by any apprehension that the applicant will be in a position to influence any witnesses and/or tamper with any document”. In its reply, the Enforcement Directorate objected to Goyal’s plea, stating that since the court had previously rejected his plea of interim bail, the medical reports enclosed with the plea did not suggest any exceptional change in his medical condition.

The ED said that Goyal had been allowed to get treatment from the hospital of his choice but his plea for bail was nothing but an attempt to delay the trial. Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.