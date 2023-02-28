International Women of Colour Day 2023: History, significance and everything you need to know about the day | FPJ

International Women of Color Day is observed on March 1 every year and was founded by the National Institute for Women of Color or the N.I.W.C. The objective of this day is to celebrate the contributions and achievements of diverse women of color.

The National Institute for Women of Color or N.I.W.C. was established to safeguard the rights of women of color and help them build a supportive framework. The day was first celebrated in Washington, D.C. This was majorly an initiative of undergraduate and graduate students from Washington State University. It is celebrated in the U.S. and is a global event happening all over the world.

It is celebrated in 25 states across America and five other countries. On International Women of Color Day, various events are hosted, including the Outstanding Women of Color and Girls of Color awards, where women from different backgrounds are commemorated.

This day also celebrates supporters of women of color like men, women, and interest groups that fight against discrimination and racism in everyday life.

Purple is the color for International Women's Day as it denotes royalty. The Women’s Social and Political Union adopted purple as the official color in 1908.

FACTS about 'Women of colour':

Women of colour gets less opportunities in high-ranking executive positions.

They are more susceptible to workplace harassment

They have less scope for promotion

They get less exposure to networking opportunities

They do not receive helpful mentoring or guidance.

They feel invisible at work and are uninvited to informal parties.

They aren't taken seriously.

SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS DAY:

It empowers women of color and reminds everyone that all women of color are amazing in their own way, fields and deserve recognition. It empowers them to overcome their challenges.

Women of color face bias on two levels — racial and gender bias. This day highlights these problems.

Since this day is celebrated globally, women of diverse cultures come together and show up for one another in whatever form possible. They support and celebrate each other on this day.