International Museum Day: 6 Out-Of-The-Box Museums You Won't Believe Exist

Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram | Pic: Instagram/Andrea Adams

Museum of Solutions (MuSo), Mumbai

Pic: Instagram/ MuSo

This museum model enables children to work together to create a better world through hands-on activities that are based on reality. Their mission is to uplift, empower, and allow kids to make a real difference in the world currently. Museum of Solutions, also known as MuSo, is a brand-new, ten-story children’s museum that includes a sensory tunnel. There are four labs at MuSo: ‘Play’ — where kids explore creativity with various devices, an open atelier, and an exploration of animation and storytelling; ‘Discover’ — where water takes center stage with mangroves, Mithi river etc. The 8,000-square-foot ‘Make lab’, is where kids can develop their design thinking skills with art and tech. ‘Grow lab’ — a rooftop garden where kids can learn about sustainability, the food cycle, and plant nurturing. There are numerous questions for kids to help form their ideas in each lab. You can take your kids to this museum to increase their knowledge in a fun way.

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, Delhi

Pic: Museum website

Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak established the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in 1992. It is divided into three sections: ancient, medieval, and contemporary, which are dedicated to the history of sanitation and toilets. The exhibit features Victorian toilets, wet toilets, chamber pots, and Roman gold seats meant for emperors. This unique museum’s precisely curated and chronologically arranged artifacts illustrate how the toilet system changed over the course of the preceding 5,000 years, originating in 3000 BC. Highlights include a Roman emperor’s gold and silver pots, an English mobile commode designed like a treasure chest, a French bookcase-shaped toilet, Queen Victoria’s stone-studded bidet, and a Chinese toy commode. If the exhibitions aren’t captivating enough, there are drawings, poems about toilet humour, anecdotes, and toilet humor.

Shankar’s International Dolls Museum, Delhi

pic: Tour My India

Renowned political cartoonist K. Shankar Pillai founded Shankar’s International Dolls Museum. It is home to one of the largest costume doll collections globally. It is divided into two sections. There are more than 160 glass cases on both sides. This eccentric museum displays dolls from Asia, the Middle East, Africa, India, Europe, UK, the United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Independent States on the other.

NIMHANS Brain Museum, Bengaluru

Pic: Museums of India

Human as well as animal brain specimens are displayed on exhibition at this museum, which is situated in the basement of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans). Over the course of thirty years, each specimen was gathered and provided insight into the functioning of the brain. Some illustrate the effects of medical ailments and mental health issues. There’s a 21-week-old fetus’ brain, one eaten by an amoeba, and brains with cerebral venous thrombosis (blood clot), a common post-partum condition among women in South India. At the end of the journey, visitors can hold an actual brain in their hands.

Indian Music Experience Museum, Bengaluru

Pic: Instagram

With the goal of conserving India’s rich musical legacy, the Indian Music Experience (IME) was established. A better understanding and respect for Indian music, as well as the documentation of India’s musical past for future generations. It is the first interactive music museum in India and a unique establishment in South Asia. The museum is divided into three primary areas: a learning centre, an immersive sound garden, and an interactive display area. Two floors make up the display area’s nine themed galleries. It includes a gallery of over a hundred instruments, a section devoted to the icons of Indian music from all genres, and numerous traditions and ideas around Indian music. The sound garden contains ten musical pieces that teach visitors about sound and allow them to create their own music. Aside from this, the museum’s seminar hall, performance theatre, rooftop amphitheatre, and mini-auditorium all hold a range of music-related events and workshops.

Kite Museum, Ahmedabad

Pic: Ahmedabad Tourism

After the museum in Osaka, Japan, the kite museum in Ahmedabad is the first in the nation and the second in the globe. Bhanubhai Shah, who has been collecting kites since the age of 21, was the visionary behind this peculiar museum. As Shah's collection expanded, it was turned into a museum in 1986, where over 125 kites are being kept. The Kite Museum has block-printed, mathematical, animal, and hand-painted kites in addition to hand-painted kites with images of many mythological characters, like the Garba and Radha-Krishna kite paintings. In addition to this, this quirky museum features pictures of fruits, trees, people, animals, and birds created by adhering tiny bits of paper together. If you love kites, then you should visit this place.

Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram

This museum records the development of transportation in India. It is designed to be a family-friendly, interactive museum that encourages visitor engagement in learning, making it the first private museum of its kind in India. The museum includes exhibition galleries, a library and reference centre, a mini-auditorium, seminar rooms, and a refreshment centre. Stunning displays, in-depth explanations, and engaging experiences for visitors make it the benchmark for Indian museums.