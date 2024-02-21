International Mother Tongue Day 2024: 10 Unique Words To Enrich Your Daily Vocabulary

FPJ

Probably you know the art curators, who collect stones, coins, faded photographs, and abandoned things, and that too with a large amount of expenses! But the atlas of words is very different from that, you can dig down the surface to find the treasures of 'expressive pearls' without spending a penny. On International Mother Tongue Day, at least you can collect some shattered pearls to pay tribute and adapt a new thread in the fragment of life.

These words are taken from some of the most historic, exquisite, and incredible languages to quench your thirst to acquire more knowledge.

Aurora: The word Aurora is an amazing 'English' word that reflects the amazing light-show of nature in the sky, which is also known as 'northern lights'. Aurora emerges on the surface of the sky, but it's deeply related to the beautiful world of feelings and hopes.

Khanda-peshani: Similarly, the word 'Khanda-peshani' is a flamboyant spark in the 'Urdu' dictionary, which means that you are performing a task in a state of blessed and blooming happiness.

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese word 'Wabi-Sabi' is a way of looking at life with acceptance. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is complete. The journey to perfection never reaches anywhere. You have to accept this temporary chaos and imperfection to hit milestones in real life.

Jijivisha: The Hindi word 'Jijivisha' depicts the sublime wish to live life to the fullest. An annotation to vitality and remaining in the flow of life with the utmost possible positivity.

Neflibata: This word hails from ' Portuguese' and depicts a 'cloud-walker', a person who lives in imaginative realities rather than accepting the harsh truths. Someone who lives on the island of fantasy.

Fika: A gem from 'Swedish ' diction, the word 'Fika' is an urge to slow down in a fast-paced world. Because you need to slow down and adore the gentle things that determine the pathway of life.

Divunatam: This word from one of the most poetic languages, Persian, defines that you are mad about someone. You can utter this to express your feelings and say that you are obsessed with your special someone.

Meraki: You would love this Greek term if you have a soulful passion for work. When you complete a task to finalise the chore, you can put a part of yourself into the task to invoke 'Meraki'.

Forelsket: Can you describe those flickering feelings in the first phase of love? The Norwegian word forelsket is a reunification of such delicate feelings.