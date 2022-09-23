International Lace Day: Know more about the day

Laces are elegant and they are used to beautify fashionable clothes and even home decorative items.

International Lace Day dates back to the 16th century. Lace have been first developed in Europe as a decorative piece of fabric.

It could either be made from one thread, which was known as needle lace, or from many threads, which was known as bobbin lace.

Earlier the lace was made of only linen but then were also made up of silk, and even metallic gold for wealthy people. In the 19th century, lace was made of cotton, a more durable thread.

In 1627, an artist Frans Hals painted a portrait of Nicolaes Hasselaer showing to be dressed in a black garment with a lace collar.

Venice was regarded as an important trading center. In 1559, the book 'Le Pompe' was published, featuring lace designs and patterns.

In 1976, lace also saw the formation of The Lace Guild, the publication of Pamela Nottingham’s 'The Technique of Bobbin Lace', and the first polystyrene (styrofoam) pillows.

The craft was then industrialized toward the end of the 18th century in Britain.

An Englishman, John Heathcoat, invents the machine to make a tedious element of lace, the mesh ground.

By the 20th century, people started taking lace-making as a craft for pleasure rather than a profession.

There was resurgence of lace with 'The Duchess of Cambridge' adorning an exquisitely hand-cut chantilly lace bridal gown for her wedding to Prince Williams.

Recently, the ‘cottagecore’ fashion wave of 2021 has seen a revival of vintage lace.

The classic look and feel of lace is celebrated annually on International Lace Day.

Lace is still regarded as an elegant fabric that adorns clothes and houses. It’s multipurpose and the right design can truly uplift your whole look. International Lace Day honors this very purpose.

International Lace Day is dedicated to the appreciation and celebration of this delicate form of artistry and the beauty that it brings to the world.

A lace blouse, a skirt with a layer of lace over the top, a lace scarf or even a lace collar and any apparel made of lace or even with little lace work gives an outfit a royal look.