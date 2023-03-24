International Day of the Unborn Child 2023: Theme, significance and history

International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 |

Giving birth to a child is a very special moment. It is bringing a life into the world. The news of a female being pregnant brings joy to the father and the family alike. The entire atmosphere of the home turns to be festive. A day dedicated to rejoice this feeling of carrying a child in the womb is thus celebrated as 'International Day of the Unborn Child', which is observed on March 25 annually. The day condemns abortions as the life of the human foetus should be given dignity and value; according to this day.

People across the globe abort their child for multiple reasons; one being that the unborn child is unplanned. In countries like India, where the birth of a male child is of special significance; female foeticide is still practiced by certain sections of the society on knowing through unlawful prenatal sex determination that the unborn child is a girl.

Theme:

The theme of International Day of the Unborn Child is the dignity and value of children yet-to-be-born. It raises awareness about infanticide that occurs as a result of abortions.

Significance:

The day celebrates the positive emotions associated with childbirth. It emphasises that every life matters and to cherish the pregnancy phase. Foeticide is a crime and should not be practiced.

History:

The International Day of the Unborn Child is associated with the late Pope John Paul II. He was opposed to the medical procedure of abortion. Former President of Argentina, the late Carlos Menem, officially proclaimed The Feast of Mary’s Annunciation as 'The Day of the Unborn Child' in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, on March 25, 1999.

Menem had previously met with Pope John Paul II and reportedly promised him to do something in honour of unborn children. The Pope was seemingly happy with the announcement and sent a message that was read aloud during the announcement ceremony. As per the letter, Pope John Paul II condemned 'the attacks against human life' as a 'grave offence against the Creator (cf. Gaudium et Spes).'

He also spoke of his desire to 'banish forever, every attack against life' and urged the people of 'America' to 'the continent of life, a life that is worthy for all!'

He closed his speech by saying, “I express my best wishes that the celebration of ‘The Day of the Unborn Child’ will favour a positive choice in favour of life and the development of a culture in this direction which will assure the promotion of human dignity in every situation.”

Conclusion:

Although in certain circumstances, there may be no other alternative than abortion like when a guy ditches a pregnant girlfriend. Or when one realises that the person with whom they are planning to have a family; is highly irresponsible-pathetic human being and it will be difficult for her alone to raise a child and also, if she is planning to end the relationship too. But in no other situations, foeticide is acceptable.

One need to learn to accept that though unborn, it's a life waiting to enter into this world and that some couples, have to struggle hard to have a child. They have to go through rigorous process of IVF or surrogacy or get their ovum fertilised by a sperm collected from a sperm donor. So, embrace pregnancy and parenthood as it is beautiful phase of life and a blessing.