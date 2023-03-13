10 Brain Foods that can boost your kids' memory during the exam season

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023
Seeds: are nutrient-packed and they make a great snack to munch on. Sunflower seeds, in particular, are rich in vitamin E. Pumpkin seeds are also a potent source of antioxidants and important minerals such as copper, iron, magnesium and zinc. Each of these minerals can help guard against cognitive decline or brain disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and even epilepsy
Bananas: The brain works best with 25g glucose circulating in the blood stream; about the amount found in a banana. It also contains a third of your daily required intake of vitamin B6, a nutrient directly linked to memory, cognition, long term brain health and memory booster
Dark Chocolate: The flavonoids in it may help protect the brain and could boost both memory and mood
Eggs: are a rich source of vitamin B types and choline, which are important for regulating mood and promoting proper brain function and development
Salmon: is one of the most nutritious brain foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids to help keep your brain running smoothly and improve memory
Walnuts: are high in a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Diets rich in ALA and other omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries. That's good for both the heart and brain
Oranges: and other foods that are high in vitamin C can help defend your brain against damage from free radicals
Green tea: is an excellent beverage that boosts alertness, its antioxidants protect the brain, and L-theanine helps you relax
Turmeric: contains curcumin, which can protect against Alzheimer's to supporting brain cell growth
Broccoli: is one of the best brain-healthy foods out there thanks to its high levels of vitamin K and choline, which can help keep your memory sharp
