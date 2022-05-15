International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022: Background, significance and all you need to know

Living together in peace is all about accepting differences and having the ability to listen to, recognize, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

The United Nations General Assembly declared an International Day of Living Together in Peace. The day is celebrated on the 16th of May throughout the world and with its annual observance, it aims to urge people to live together in a united and peaceful way. Individuals can attain this by listening to each other and respecting one another despite their differences.

The Day invites countries to further promote reconciliation to help to ensure peace and sustainable development, including by working with communities, faith leaders and other relevant actors, through reconciliatory measures and acts of service and by encouraging forgiveness and compassion among individuals.

Background of International Day of Living Together in Peace:

The day first came into being after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare 16 May as the International Day of Living Together in Peace on 8 December 2017.

The first International Day of Living Together in Peace was observed in 2018. Ever since the end of World War II, the United Nations has been on a mission to work towards world peace. The year 2000 was recognised as 'The International Year for a Culture of Peace and from 2001 to 2010, the UN declared it the "International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World.”

Significance of International Day of Living Together in Peace:

The day holds a lot of significance as every year United Nations invites its member countries to come forward and promote reconciliation and unity. This goal of reconciliation and unity can be attained if countries decide to work with communities and leaders to foster feelings of forgiveness and compassion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:12 PM IST