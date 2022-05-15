International Day of Light: History, significance and all you need to know

The International Day of Light is celebrated annually on May 16. It marks the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman.

As per the lightday.org website, “The laser is a perfect example of how a scientific discovery can yield revolutionary benefits to society in communications, healthcare and many other fields.”

According to UNESCO, this day is a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development.

The day celebrates the role light plays in science, culture and art, education, and sustainable development, and in fields as diverse as medicine, communications, and energy, it added.

The celebration will allow many different sectors of society worldwide to participate in activities that demonstrate how science, technology, art and culture can help achieve the goals of UNESCO – building the foundation for peaceful societies, it further said.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:43 PM IST