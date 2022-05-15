International Day of Families: Here's a list of places to visit in and around Mumbai with your loved ones

Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Located amidst the concrete jungle, this place is a green haven offering escape from the city's traffic and pollution. A trip to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will leave you refreshed and rejuvenated. It's the perfect way to introduce little ones to nature, with over 274 species of birds, 35 species of mammals, 170 species of butterflies and 1300+ types of trees residing here. You can go on nature trails, cycle around Kanheri caves, go boating or take a ride in a mini-train... SGNP has everything for everyone, making it the ideal gateway without burning a hole in your pocket.



Essel World: One of the biggest amusement parks in Mumbai reopened its doors to visitors recently. There are rides for children, adults, and families. There's a mirror maze, a tunnel twister ride where you get to wear VR headgears, a Go-Kart area, and amazing mini-train rides. Leave your adult worries on the doorsteps and enter a world of fun and frolic at the park. Nothing is more relaxing than exhilarating, adrenaline-inducing roller-coasters.

Advertisement

Imagicaa: Located a few kilometres away from Mumbai in Khopoli, this theme park is the definition of all things adventure. Nothing beats summer heat than spending time in a pool or snow. While there are no chances of it snowing in Mumbai, Imagicaa brings the snow to you! Escape the summer heat and enjoy snow slides, snow hiking, snow basketball, snow mountain climbing, snow dancing and more. If you are a water baby, the place has a variety of rides like Boomeranggo, The Pirate Bay, Splash, Zooballo, Soakerz family raft ride, Floatsa, and a few others. If you prefer staying dry, head over to their theme park which boasts of a space rollercoaster, Bollywood motion simulator ride, and haunted fortress along with an immersive experience that takes you to the world of celestial beings and underwater treasure trove.

Advertisement

Smaaash: Head over to Smaaash at Lower Parel with your family and friends and indulge in some play. The place offers the best escape to the world of gaming. Go bowling or have a dance-off with your kids, or explore the arcade arena that has games like Mario & Sonic, Pacman, Little Speedy, Turtle Ninja, Super Bike and several others. Smaaash also offers a marvellous VR experience where they take you to the lost world of dinosaurs. Sounds fun right?

Ovalekar Wadi Butterfly Garden: This amazing garden in Thane is home to over a hundred species of butterflies. Observe these beautiful creatures as they hover and fly in their natural habitat offering awe-inducing, Instagram-worthy photo ops. The place has over 80 species of plants that serve as a breeding ground for these homies. You get a chance to see butterflies like Gaudy Baron, Striped Tiger, Swordtail, Bluebottle, Common Crow, Wanderer, Crimson Rose, Monkey Puzzle and Grass Demon.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST