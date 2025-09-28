 International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInternational Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day is a beautiful occasion that celebrates the special bond between parents and their daughters while highlighting the importance of treating girls with love, respect, and equality.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
International Daughter's Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

International Daughter's Day is a beautiful occasion that celebrates the special bond between parents and their daughters while highlighting the importance of treating girls with love, respect, and equality. In 2025, International Daughter's Day will be observed on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This day is marked with joy and affection worldwide, as families express gratitude and pride for having daughters in their lives.

History

The history of International Daughters' Day lies in the global effort to remove gender bias and promote equality. In many societies, daughters were once considered a burden, and the day was introduced to break such stereotypes. Over the years, it has evolved into a celebration of daughters, honouring their achievements, dreams, and the vital roles they play in families and society. It is a reminder that daughters are a source of strength, compassion, and inspiration.

Significace

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad, Wishes Speedy Recovery
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues
Thrissur To Host 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival, Asia's Largest Youth Cultural Event, In Jan 2026
Thrissur To Host 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival, Asia's Largest Youth Cultural Event, In Jan 2026
Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise Concerns In Kothrud – VIDEO
Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise Concerns In Kothrud – VIDEO

The significance of the day goes beyond family celebrations—it carries a social message. International Daughters' Day promotes the idea of gender equality, women's empowerment, and the importance of nurturing a girl child with the same love and opportunities as a son. It reminds us to create an environment where daughters can grow with freedom, dignity, and confidence.

Read Also
Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'
article-image

About International Daughter's Day

On this day, families celebrate in different ways—parents gift their daughters tokens of love, share quality time, or simply express their affection through heartfelt words. Schools, organisations, and communities also organise awareness events, emphasising the need to educate and empower girls.

International Daughter's Day 2025 is therefore not just about celebration, but also about reflection. It calls upon society to acknowledge the value of daughters, eliminate discrimination, and ensure a brighter, equal future for every girl child.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is Bio-Bating? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles

What Is Bio-Bating? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles

First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?