International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

International Daughter's Day is a beautiful occasion that celebrates the special bond between parents and their daughters while highlighting the importance of treating girls with love, respect, and equality. In 2025, International Daughter's Day will be observed on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This day is marked with joy and affection worldwide, as families express gratitude and pride for having daughters in their lives.

On this International Daughters Day, may your dreams find wings, and your strength shape the world around you. Happy Daughters Day my dearest Divija! My pride, joy and strength.

स्वप्नांना तुझ्या प्रयत्नांची साथ लाभू दे, कर्तृत्वाला तुझ्या नवी ओळख मिळू दे...

आंतरराष्ट्रीय कन्या… pic.twitter.com/pZxfp7rprE — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 28, 2025

History

The history of International Daughters' Day lies in the global effort to remove gender bias and promote equality. In many societies, daughters were once considered a burden, and the day was introduced to break such stereotypes. Over the years, it has evolved into a celebration of daughters, honouring their achievements, dreams, and the vital roles they play in families and society. It is a reminder that daughters are a source of strength, compassion, and inspiration.

Significace

The significance of the day goes beyond family celebrations—it carries a social message. International Daughters' Day promotes the idea of gender equality, women's empowerment, and the importance of nurturing a girl child with the same love and opportunities as a son. It reminds us to create an environment where daughters can grow with freedom, dignity, and confidence.

About International Daughter's Day

On this day, families celebrate in different ways—parents gift their daughters tokens of love, share quality time, or simply express their affection through heartfelt words. Schools, organisations, and communities also organise awareness events, emphasising the need to educate and empower girls.

International Daughter's Day 2025 is therefore not just about celebration, but also about reflection. It calls upon society to acknowledge the value of daughters, eliminate discrimination, and ensure a brighter, equal future for every girl child.