‘Indians Feel Woman Can’t Do Much After Marriage’: Mrs Universe Sherry Singh Breaks Stereotypes At 35, Walks Runway After Making History 

After making history on the global stage, Sherry Singh is back – and this time, she’s owning the runway with the same fearless energy. Fresh off her groundbreaking Mrs Universe 2025 win, the 35-year-old is redefining what it means to chase dreams beyond societal timelines.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Sherry opened up about breaking stereotypes, embracing fashion and why it’s never too late to rewrite your story.

Sherry’s chic fashion moment

Taking over the ramp as the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva at Day 2 of LFW X FDCI 2026, Sherry donned a khadi denim ensemble that was equal parts comfortable and couture-ready. Her showstopper look featured a trench coat, bomber jacket, skirt and crisp shirt.

Reflecting on her runway look, she shared, “I think the look was very cool and quirky, yet extremely comfortable. Overall, it had a modern touch to Indian wear, which I absolutely loved.”

For Sherry, fashion isn’t just about looking good – it’s deeply personal. “I think fashion is a way of expression. I love expressing myself through fashion – it’s like a love language for me,” she said.

Breaking societal norms at 35

Beyond the couture and camera flashes, it’s Sherry’s story that continues to resonate. Competing at last year's Mrs Universe in Philippines against more than 120 women from across the world, she carved her place in history by becoming the first ever Indian to win the title in 48 years.

Revisiting the iconic moment, the pageant queen expressed, “It feels very overwhelming. In our country, there are still a lot of stereotypes that women cannot do much after marriage, and I’m glad I could break that stereotype.”

And if there’s one message she hopes to leave behind, it’s this: don’t let age or circumstance define your journey. “I just want to tell them that it’s never too late to fulfill your dreams. You just need to be courageous enough to take that step,” she added, encouraging women to take charge of their narratives, no matter where they are in life.

Spiritual force behind her success

Grounded in faith and discipline, Sherry also credits her spiritual beliefs and Lord Krishna for helping her stay focused. “It has taught me to surrender and stay focused on my goals without distractions. That mindset really helped me achieve what I have today,” she shared.

Her daily routine is simple and balanced by combining meditation, yoga, strength training and cardio to stay both physically strong and mentally calm.

War is a big no for her

Even as she navigates global platforms, her perspective remains rooted in compassion. Speaking about the current global situation, she said, “War is a big no for me. I believe any matter can be resolved with love and peace.”

From breaking barriers on an international stage to owning the runway back home, Sherry Singh’s journey is a powerful reminder that ambition doesn’t come with an expiry date – and sometimes, the most inspiring stories begin exactly where others think they should end.