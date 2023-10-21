Indian Jewellery Shines In London With Ten Times Guinness World Record Holder Ganesh Idol As The Highlight

Taking Indian art and culture a notch higher with its representation at global platforms, the recently concluded Shiv Narayan Jewellery Exhibit at The Wallace Collection in London saw a host of designers showcasing their work. Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sudha Reddy was the host of an exclusive London soirée that witnessed the coming together of celebrated personalities from the realms of fashion, jewellery, media, and high society for a preview of Shiv Narayan’s exquisite and regal piece.

Seen in attendance were Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of Malta, Deputy Mayor Councillor Schmetterliqng, Princess Katarina de Silva, and Princess Corinna Sayn Wittgenstein among other celebrities.

The event championed the spirit of cross-border collaborations and bridge the divide between the splendour of Indian heritage and its global accessibility. The evening commenced with a lavish champagne reception, fostering an ambiance of camaraderie among the distinguished guests, affording them a unique opportunity to briefly connect with the minds behind the brand.

“I am filled with pride today as I move closer to my goal of spearheading cross-cultural appreciation of Indian culture and craftsmanship on a global scale. As a proud patron of the British Fashion Council and an impassioned connoisseur of art and fashion, my vision is to create a platform that leverages my resources to close the divide between India's exquisite and intricate artistry and make it more accessible worldwide. At the same time, I seek to honor and celebrate the rich traditions, craftsmanship, and innovative spirit of both nations. I firmly believe that beauty should be shared, and India's art and culture deserve global recognition and appreciation,” said Reddy.

The brand's London debut showcased a tribute to the resplendent world of Indian jewellery. Some of the pieces showcased at the exhibit were made of green emerald and the otherworldly charm of aurum wonders. Iconic Ganesha pendant, which holds ten Guinness World Records was the highlight of the exhibit.



An ardent lover of arts and fashion, Reddy, has walked the red carpets such as the Met Gala, Paris Haute Couture, and the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition. In addition, Reddy is also a recipient of World's Best Leader award from Baroness Sandip Verma and Baroness Pola Uddin at the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster.

