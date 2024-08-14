Indian Classical Singers And Grammy Artists Reflect On Music’s Role In Independence Day

Canva

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday), the power of music to evoke national pride and promote unity takes centre stage in the celebrations of this national festival.

In this article, we delve into the profound role that Indian classical music plays in marking this historic event. We’ve spoken with several renowned classical singers and Grammy Award-winning artists, exploring how their melodies and compositions inspire a sense of patriotism and cultural heritage.

Role of Indian classical music

Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee, an esteemed Grammy jury member and GiMA Awardee, insightfully described the role of Indian classical music in reflecting the spirit of independence. He says, "Notes carry the emotion; they feel the pulse and strike the right chord. In music, you can touch the mood. Be it a happy moment or a sad one. Patriotism is always expressed through music; for any revolution, music played an important role. It motivates people and unites a country."

Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee |

When asked about the emotions he channels while performing patriotic pieces such as "Vande Mataram," he shared, "A cult song like "Vande Mataram," originally created by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, gives us goosebumps and boosts our emotions, love, and sense of responsibility toward our mother nation. Along with our national anthem, songs like these make us proud. They are not just songs but a part of our emotions and identity around the globe."

Kishore Sodha |

Another Indian singer and trumpet player, Kishore Sodha, shares his thoughts on the role of music in shaping the cultural identity of a nation. The artist stated, "Music plays a crucial role in shaping cultural identity by reflecting emotion, tradition, and social ties. It aids in expressing and preserving the ethnic values and heritage of ethnic communities."

The future of Indian classical music

Sharing his thoughts on the future of Indian classical music in a rapidly globalising world, Indian instrumentalist and Grammy award winner, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, said, The future of classical music is very bright and growing stronger every day. Our artists who represent Indian classical music abroad are very well received by both audiences and the media. At least 100 artists perform each year, and the number may be even higher. This reflects the increasing popularity of Indian classical music."

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt |

"I must mention Pandit Ravi Shankar, my guru and the Sitar maestro, who introduced Indian classical music to the world and made it widely popular. Indian classical elements are also being incorporated into fusion music globally, and many artists and audiences appreciate these elements because instruments like the Tabla, Mohan Veena, and Sitar resonate deeply with them. Indian classical musicians are even earning prestigious awards such as the Grammy, as I am one of the luckiest people," he added.