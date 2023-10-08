India Biennale: British-era Barracks At Red Fort To Host Exhibitions; Launch Of Graphic Novel On Architecture |

From ornate doors to ancient magnificent temples and heritage stepwells to rich textile designs, the art and architectural legacy of India will come together at a biennale showpiece to be hosted in December at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The maiden India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) to be held from December 9-15 will also include seven "especially-curated" thematic exhibitions which will be housed in three British-era barracks located on the premises of the Mughal-era monument, officials sources told PTI.

The inauguration and the VIP preview of the biennale, helmed by the Union Culture Ministry, will take place on December 8.

"India is a culturally rich country endowed with a wealth of built heritage that has stood the test of time, and it is a home to art and artistic practices and designs that have endured over multiple eras. So, this India biennale seeks to create a platform and expand the canvas of art and culture to architectural elements as well," said a senior official in the ministry.

"Two exhibitions each will be held in two barracks (two storey-high) and the rest in another barrack. These old structures will add a layer of history and old-world allure to the exhibitions which will run even after the end of the Biennale, till May 2024," an official source confirmed.

Sources at the Archaeological Survey of India also said a request had come from the culture ministry for using three of these old barracks built during the British period.

This biennale will also become an introduction to the 'cultural space' in Delhi at Red Fort as per the mandate of Prime Minister Modi, in pursuit of the MoU which was signed at the International Museum Expo held in May by the Ministry of Culture, the sources said.

"This event will be institutionalised and we would like to take this to different cities like Kolkata or Bengaluru next year. And, this also emphasises the 'cultural space' envisioned for the five cities. In the long term, we would like to go to other cities as well and create an impact in culture and creative economy and tourism economy of that place," the source added.

The IAADB 2023 will also offer chosen artists an opportunity to have their work showcased at this biennale, and a chance to participate in the prestigious Venice Biennale 2024, officials said.

The Venice Biennale takes place at locations. including the iconic Corderie at the centuries-old Arsenale in Italy.

Noted artists, architects, historians, art historians and journalists will take part in panel discussions and lectures among other events at the Red Fort event.

Programmes on all seven days will open with a keynote address by "an artist, architect or designer of international repute", and a "graphic novel on architecture" will also be launched.

The day-wise seven themes include in that order- 'Doors of India', 'Gardens of India', 'Baolis of India', 'Temples of India', 'Architectural Wonders of Independent India', 'Indigenous Design' and 'Women in Architecture and Design', the sources said.

"The first day will be themed on 'Doors of India', and using the door as a metaphor, we will sort of unlock the gateway to let visitors immerse themselves in that experience. There will also be some antique door pieces on display," the source said.

This day will celebrate the several unique doors and gateways of our country and take one on a journey through India's built heritage.

On day one, sessions will include a discussion on the theme - 'A Tale of Two Cities: Arch De Triomphe and India Gate', noting the striking similarity in the designs of the two landmarks in Paris and Delhi.

On the theme 'Gardens of India', the day will start with a conversation on gardens and the different spaces it engulfs; art, mythology, belief, popular culture, architecture, well-being, ecology, heritage and human imagination, the sources said.

'Temples of India' theme-based events will showcase and underline the architectural brilliance and feats of engineering in the ancient era which will be followed by the theme of built heritage from the period after Independence till now.

Preserving age-old traditions and regional identities and promoting sustainable practice will be the subsequent theme, and the events on the last day will acknowledge the contribution of women in the field of architecture and design, and "celebrate the brilliance and creativity of such women", the sources said.

Other highlights of the event will include an art camp in collaboration with art schools, architecture and design schools and colleges, an art flea market and a merchandise corner, besides cultural programmes.

A 'student biennale' will also be parallelly organised under the banner of the main biennale this year, giving youngsters a platform to showcase their talent, creativity, imagination and originality.

Read Also 7 Most Romantic Places In Mumbai For All Lovebirds

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)