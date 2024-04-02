Importance Of Regular Health Check-Ups: Here's How You Can Prevent Life-Threatening Diseases From Reaching Last Stage

Heard that precaution is better than cure? You don't realize it, but it's indeed true. Taking care of your health doesn't just include eating healthy food and staying healthy. Health checkups are also a crucial part of your healthy living. It is essential to understand the importance of health checkups and why it's necessary. Let's delve into understanding the importance of health checkups, when we should do and at which age.

Early detection of any diseases

If you are keeping track of your health by taking health check-ups, you'll get to know about any health condition or disease you might have at the earliest. This way, you can treat your condition effectively before putting your life in danger.

Prevent health issues

By doing your health checkup, you are aware of the nutritional level in your body. With this checkup, you'll know the iron deficiency, immune system, sugar, and cholesterol levels. If you witness any issue, you may change your diet and treat yourself before getting diabetes or any other problems, thus preventing any further health issues.

Reduces health-care cost

As you are aware of your health condition, you may not have to see a doctor in the long run. Preventing health checkups reduces your risk of going through surgery or major health problems at an early age.

Live longer

If you take regular check-ups, it will lower your risk of getting any chronic medication condition, which further increases your life span. You live longer and healthier with good health.

What is the right age for getting health checkups?

Regular health check-ups are essential for everyone, regardless of age, as they play a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being and preventing life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Ravi Teja Juloori, Lab Head - TRUSTlab Diagnostics, said, "Starting from around the age of 20, individuals should aim for annual check-ups, which may include tests such as blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol screenings, and blood sugar level checks. Women should be screened for cervical cancer from age 25yrs. In your 40s, additional screenings become important, such as mammograms for breast cancer and prostate screenings for men. By 45, colonoscopies for colorectal cancer screening are typically recommended. These tests can detect abnormalities early, allowing for prompt intervention and reducing the risk of severe illnesses."

By staying proactive with regular check-ups tailored to your age, maintaining healthy lifestyle, individuals can take control of their health, make informed decisions, and enjoy a higher quality of life. So prioritize your health and schedule those check-ups regularly.