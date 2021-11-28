'I want everyone to know I'm just like them', says fashion blogger and influencer Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl, carved a niche for herself in the fashion community by simply blogging her take on trends, couture, and OOTDs, when influencing was at its infant stage.

She is often credited as the OG Instagrammer, who currently boasts a following of more than 1.4 million followers.

Although the Delhi native has not reached a similar peak on YouTube, she is confident of crossing that milestone one day.

A fashion designing graduate, who is now literally influencing what’s in style, Kritika gets candid about how blogging changed her life, tackling naysayers, and more.

Kritika says that fashion blogging remains one of the best decisions of her life to date. “I was a little skeptical in the beginning about my career in blogging since initially it wasn’t that big and there were very few bloggers, but I stuck to it with passion,” she says.

The style queen asserts that initially, she wasn’t taken seriously in the fashion community, but over time, things changed for good.

“In the beginning, people would talk behind my back for what I was doing but with time and all the hard work, it all fell into place,” says Kritika, who is also expanding her reach on Moj app, where she has formed a community over more than 120K followers, that allows creators to showcase their talent and flair for fashion.

When asked how she tackled the naysayers along the way, Kritika maintains that she didn’t need to. “I just focused on my own vision. There were people mocking me for what I was doing along the way, and it used to hurt me as well but with time you just tend to develop a thick skin.”

In the past couple of years, social media has witnessed a rise in bloggers and content creators. Be it capturing the essence of a luxury lifestyle or simply handheld footage of cooking a large amount of food in a village, there is something for everyone.

With the rise in competition, it does become stressful for any creator to stay afloat and relevant. Kritika says, “I always make it a point to stay connected to my roots, and how and where I started. I want everyone to know that I’m just like them, one amongst them. Trust me, if I could do it, so can you!”

But in an already cramped-up space, how does one stand out? According to the Boho girl, there are three things that are crucial – “undying passion, determination, and of course a very thick skin” to counter what’s coming when you’re on a public platform.

Trends may come and go, but “confidence is that one thing which will never go out of fashion,” concludes Kritika.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:21 AM IST