'I Like 18 Hours Of Fasting': Bryan Johnson Reveals His Anti-Aging Diet And Tips To Look Younger

American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson, 47 has mostly been in the headlines not only for his business achievements but for his reverse aging secrets. He is popular on social media for sharing his tips on how to look younger and slow down aging. Bryan shared his anti-aging diet in a recent podcast with BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia.

While sharing his diet, he also mentioned that it is important to understand every individual's diet window and only then proceed to shift their routine.

Understanding Bryan's anti-aging diet

Ranveer asked Bryan to sum up his anti-aging diet in 5 sentences, upon which Bryan mentioned food items like vegetables, lentils, berries, nuts seeds extra virgin olive oil. He also shared how processed food and extra added sugar in packaged food items is something we do not pay attention to.

Coming to Bryan's diet and timings, he said, " “I eat all my food within a six-hour window. My last meal of the day is at 11 am. So, I fast all the way up to bedtime. I like six hours of eating and 18 hours of fasting. Each person is different. I find that it is most conducive to the best, high-quality sleep."

Number of times one should eat in a day

Importance of sleep and water intake for reverse aging

Sleep, exercise and diet are the three keys that will help one to stay fit and look younger. Johnson also believes that good sleep helps in accelerating reverse aging. He also shared how strength training or merely even 30 minutes of workout a day can go a long way.

Bryan shared that he consumes 120 grams of protein each day, which he believes is adequate for supporting his muscle growth, cardiovascular health, and metabolism. He also mentioned drinking around three liters of water daily but stops after 4 PM to avoid waking up at night.