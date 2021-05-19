How to take yoga off the mat and into your everyday life

And you can employ the breath anytime during the day when you feel overwhelmed. It could be if you're angry at your boss or had an argument with a colleague, have received a defective product, or are stuck in traffic! With Yoga, you've trained yourself in resetting your nervous system by using your breath. And that's a skill that you can employ multiple times during the day to be stronger and more patient to deal with the stresses of modern life.

In fact, without this skill, you cannot sit in meditation because the mind would be highly distracted. That is why in yoga, you practice pranayama before meditation as the breath helps your thoughts settle down. After that, your meditation can be productive as you will have better focus and concentration.

With consistent and regular yoga practice, you learn the value of the right amount of effort that teaches you the concept of moderation. A new or challenging posture leads you to stay in the present moment and be more mindful. And by employing the breath, you learn to consciously relax and unwind even in stressful situations such as a challenging posture. In this way, you develop the mental stamina and fitness to navigate your everyday life.