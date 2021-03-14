Simple yoga asanas that can help you get rid of acidity and bloating

Formation of the posture: Sit with your legs stretched out. Activate your toes keeping them in a flexed position. Back remains straight. Stretch out both arms holding them parallel to the floor.

Eka Pada Baddha Malasana

Formation of the posture: From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis. You are in a full squat position. Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart. Stretch your right arm up and wrap it around your right knee from the outside. Lock your right hand from behind with your left. Look ahead keeping your spine as erect as possible. Repeat on the other side.