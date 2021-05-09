Mother's Day special: Yoga asanas for moms-to-be

Pregnancy can be an overwhelming experience for the mom-to-be. It is a time of emotions such as joy, happiness, and a profound sense of fulfilment. But this is also a crucial period where the health of the mother and child must be monitored with utmost care.

Pregnancy is certainly a transformational process for the mother to be with many physical, mental and even emotional changes. Therefore, it is imperative that the mother-to-be remains flexible to the changing circumstances of her body. During this wonderful period of transition and change, yoga can prove to be great source of support. Yoga is a traditional science that has been around for over 5,000 years which can fulfil the emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual needs of the mom-to-be.

Sukhasana – Happy Pose



Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched

Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh

Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh

Place your palms on the knees

Sit erect with spine straight

Dandasana

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together

Keep your back straight

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

Look ahead

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

Relax your shoulders

Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Marjariasana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Baddha Konasana

Begin by assuming Dandasana

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

Gently push your knees down

Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor



Kaliasana

Spread your feet wide and toes pointing at an outward angle

Sit into a deep, low squat

Back should be kept straight

Lift your arms up bringing them parallel with your shoulders

Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up to the sky

Hindolasana

Begin sitting with your legs in Easy Pose (sukhasana or cross legged).

Reach down, grab the outside of your right foot and bring it into the crux of the left elbow.

Wrap your right arm around the outside of your right knee.

Cradling your leg and rocking it side to side, create a stretch in your right hip and IT band, along the side of your leg.

As you inhale, grow long through your spine and roll your shoulders back. Take 8-10 breaths then switch sides.

Yoga imparts the knowledge required to help you stay connected with your body and breath. As you start to spend time practising yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation and mudras, it brings in many constructive changes to your life. Yoga makes you feel more balanced, grounded and calm during pregnancy.

(The author is an internationally acclaimed spiritual yogic master and visionary. He is the founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation.)