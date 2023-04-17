How to prevent heatstroke? 7 Tips to prevent the summer health hazard and first aid for it

File

India is experiencing a 'heatwave' also known as above normal temperatures, in April. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country's central weather forecasting agency, has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures over many parts of the country this summer.

But with warmer weather comes an increased risk of sun exposure, heatstroke, and water-related injuries, among other potential health harms.

Exposure to the scorching sun for a few hours can lead to incidents just like Sunday's Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, where 11 people died of sunstroke while many others were said to be in critical condition.

What is heatstroke?

Heatstroke, a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures, is the most serious form of heat injury.

7 Tips to prevent heatstroke

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining a healthy body temperature during summer. As, out body gets drained out easily in such high temperatures. It is important to get the balance back. Whether your going out or staying at home, it is important to drink plenty of fluids. During exercise, keep a drink handy that contains salt, electrolytes, and small amounts of sugar, to replenish those substances you have lost while sweating.

Limit strenuous outdoor activity

It is really important to work out, hence skipping it is not an option. But, make sure to limit it in summer as our body is already dehydrated due to sweating. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke, the two most severe heat-related illnesses, can occur when the body is unable to properly cool down after working or exercising outdoors.

Gradually expose to the heat

If you spend most of your time in the air conditioning and suddenly do out in the heat, your body might not be ready for that kind of heat exposure. It’s safer to gradually expose yourself to the different temperatures during summer.

Be extra careful if you’re sick

If you’ve recently overcome an illness, be cautious about the amount of time you spend outside and spend exercising for a couple of weeks.

Maintain a healthy weight

People who are obese are at much greater risk for heat-related illnesses. Carrying excess weight can affect your body’s ability to regulate its temperature and cause you to retain more heat. Talk to your doctor if you need help managing your weight.

Wear proper clothing

Limit sun exposure when you’re outside by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and light, loose-fitting clothing. Also consider bringing an umbrella, awning, or overhang to protect yourself from the sun.

Mind the temperature and time

Always check the temperature and humidity levels, online. Keep in mind the time of day you’ll be outside, as early mornings and late evenings are the coolest times of the day.

First aid

Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. Here are 5 important first aid for heatstroke-

Move the person out of the heat right away and try to cool the person.

Sponge the person with cool water.

Fan the person while misting with cool water.

Place ice packs or cool wet towels on the neck, armpits and groin.

Cover the person with cool damp sheets.

