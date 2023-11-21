How To Choose And Layer Perfume To Create Your Signature Fragrance

The season of festivities and celebrations has already started. While we plan everything from dressing to jewellery, holidays and where to stay, one of the most important things many miss out on is the perfect fragrance to stand out in the crowd. As they say, a fragrance serves to leave a lasting impression so wearing the right scents that last longer and are suitable for both day and evening time, is important. Tara Sutaria, the brand ambassador of The ITC Engage shares a few tips.

Choose your scent:

A scent of luxury that is topped off with a fruity and citrusy rush of freshness should be an ideal choice for festive office events or get-togethers with friends. Floral and musky notes are best for women for a classy aroma. Its long-lasting scent will make you feel confident and elegant. These notes can be an ideal choice to leave a memorable impression on your colleagues and friends.

Invigorating notes:

If you're looking for a warm and inviting fragrance for festive gatherings, or have a wedding to attend, amber hues for men are the way to go. For a cosy and warm scent, notes of Amber hues are ideal with its rich, woody undertones, this scent creates an inviting and comforting atmosphere, perfect for cherished family moments during the holidays.

Make a statement:

After you've selected the ideal fragrance for your festive occasion, it's crucial to ensure that your scent lingers throughout the day or night. Prior to applying your perfume, you can choose to moisturize your skin with an unscented moisturizer as well-hydrated skin can retain the fragrance for a longer period.

Apply on pulse point

Additionally, for a more enduring scent experience, concentrate your perfume application on pulse points such as your wrists, neck, and behind your ears, as these areas emit heat, aiding in the dispersion of the fragrance. To enhance the longevity of your perfume's scent, complement it with body lotions or shower gels from the same fragrance line. Lastly, avoid the temptation to rub your wrists together after applying perfume, as this action can break down the fragrance molecules and lead to faster fading of the scent.