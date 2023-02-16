Perfume Day 2023: 5 Fascinating facts about perfumes and the 3rd day of Anti-Valentine's week

“No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” – Coco Chanel

Indeed! Who doesn’t love smelling fabulous? Especially on Perfume Day?

February 17 is celebrated as Perfume Day all over the world. It is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Right after Valentine’s Week, Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated for a span of seven days to remind all singles that they do not need to have a special someone to celebrate life.

'Perfume Day' is the day to pamper yourself and practice self-love. It is also the day to let ourselves know that we are loved, no matter what.

Perfume has the ability to trigger emotions and transport you to your fondest memories. In short, they have the power to make you feel good. It leaves an everlasting impression and creates a sense of familiarity for the wearer.

Perfumes range from oriental and woody to floral and fruity. It is quite an elegant touch to someone’s wardrobe and may even become a signature wear.

5 Fascinating facts about Perfumes

Perfume is applied to the pulse points because they radiate heat.

Your nose and brain get used to familiar scents, so you can’t smell your own perfume after a few minutes.

The same perfume can smell different on two different people.

You shouldn’t be sniffing coffee beans in between perfumes when you’re trying to buy a new scent.

Perfumes are loaded with synthetic compounds, many of them petroleum-based.

So, what are you waiting for? Go out and buy the perfume that you have been eyeing for some time!

