How The Colours You Wear Can Influence Your Mood

Did you know that each day, the colours we wear can have a remarkable influence on our mood and perception of the world around us? From the moment we choose our clothes for the day, we're subtly setting the tone for our emotions and interactions. This phenomenon is backed by scientific research into the psychology of colour.

Choosing perfect shade

Colours have the power to evoke specific emotions and alter our psychological state, largely due to the way they interact with our brain and nervous system. Here's a closer look at how different colours can impact your mood:

Red: Bold and intense, red is often associated with passion, energy, and excitement. Wearing red can increase heart rate and stimulate adrenaline production, leading to heightened alertness and confidence. However, it can also evoke feelings of aggression or stress in some individuals.

Blue: Calming and serene, blue is known to reduce stress and promote relaxation. It's often linked to feelings of trust, stability, and tranquillity. Wearing blue can help lower blood pressure and heart rate, making it an excellent choice for situations requiring focus and concentration.

Read Also Tips To Prepare Sattvik Meals Correctly

Yellow: Cheerful and optimistic, yellow is associated with happiness, creativity, and optimism. It can stimulate mental activity and encourage feelings of joy and enthusiasm. However, excessive exposure to yellow may lead to feelings of anxiety or frustration in some people.

Green: Symbolising growth, harmony, and balance, green has a soothing effect on the mind and body. It's often associated with nature and renewal, promoting feelings of peace and vitality. Wearing green can help reduce anxiety and promote a sense of well-being.

Purple: Regal and mysterious, purple is often linked to luxury, creativity, and spirituality. It can stimulate imagination and encourage introspection, making it a popular choice for artistic endeavours. Wearing purple may enhance feelings of inspiration and insight.

Orange: Energetic and dynamic, orange is known to boost mood and increase enthusiasm. It's associated with warmth, vitality, and positivity, making it an excellent choice for social gatherings or physical activities. Wearing orange can help uplift spirits and promote a sense of vitality.

Black: Symbolising power and sophistication, black is often associated with elegance and authority. It can convey a sense of confidence and strength, making it a popular choice for professional settings or formal occasions. However, excessive use of black may also evoke feelings of heaviness or negativity.

Read Also Eye Care During Pollution: Follow These Simple Tips For Instant Relief

While understanding the psychological effects of colour can be helpful, it's essential to recognise that individual experiences may vary. Personal preferences, cultural influences, and past experiences can all play a role in how we perceive and respond to different colours. While the specific meanings attributed to colours by colour therapy and psychology may not universally apply, they can serve as a useful starting point for your exploration.

Ways to improve mood

Apart from wearing a certain colour, there are also other holistic ways to uplift your mood.

Practice mindfulness: Engage in mindfulness activities such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to cultivate peace and reduce stress.

Spend time in nature: Connect with the healing power of nature by spending time outdoors, whether it's going for a walk in the park or simply sitting in a garden.

Engage in physical activity: Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Find an activity you enjoy, whether it's dancing, hiking, or playing a sport.

Connect with others: Cultivate meaningful relationships with friends and family members who uplift and support you. Social connections are essential for emotional well-being.

Practice gratitude: Take time each day to reflect on the things you're grateful for. Gratitude can shift your focus from negativity to positivity, improving overall mood and outlook on life.

With these holistic practices and being mindful of the colours you wear; you can create a more positive and uplifting environment for yourself and those around you. Remember, small changes can have a significant impact on your mood and well-being.

Express through colours

Understanding the colours that work best for you is an essential aspect of expressing yourself aesthetically.

Identify your preferences and differentiate them into warm and cool colours.

Among the colours you choose, mix and match between muted and vibrant tones to suit your mood and or the event you are attending. Try out different combinations.

Every season, take some time to assess your wardrobe and observe how each colour or texture makes you feel.

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)