How Not To Procrastinate

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the never-ending tasks around you? Do they feel like they would collapse on you at any time? Chances are you are the cause of the ever-piling tasks. You may be the victim of procrastination. It means you try to delay any tasks that need to be finished immediately. You have no control over finishing anything. And in no time, a truckload of tasks lay in front of you, thus hampering your time, performance and overall functioning. The inability to think of a way out brings on anxiety and unnecessary pressure.

If you feel your procrastination needs to be minimised or thrown out of your life, there are seven ways you can do it and become a better-performing person.

Take small steps: You may want to complete all the tasks at one time. Avoid that. Instead, take one or two tasks at a time for better focus. You will start finishing your work in no time with these small steps. You might not even think of the time when completing the tasks.

Plan out your work: Like taking small steps, it is also essential that you make a timetable of your tasks to complete the important aspects of the work and take the necessary steps accordingly. A good plan with a given time and date allows you to create a process to work smoothly. It is also vital to plan your future actions or tasks.

Be on a routine: While planning your work, fixing a routine is also a great way to regularise your plan. Your routine will make your tasks or work part of your daily life. In no time, you won't feel the pressure. You will not feel tired enough to delay the tasks. Your productivity will be better with a sound routine.

Recognise your disruptions: This is the best method to avoid procrastination. Distractions are a major cause of work delays. Find out what kind of disturbances are interfering with your work. Then, eradicate them or keep them away until you finish your task.

Breaks are essential: Too much can be tiring and can also remove focus from your task. To avoid that, take breaks at regular intervals. You need to time it right and not for too long. Once your break is over, you can go back to work with a fresh mind. Procrastination can be better avoided.

Rewards are important: Good work should always be rewarded. And once you feel that you have started procrastinating less, give yourself a reward of your liking. It can be anything from small chocolate to free time for yourself or your hobbies. A reward acts as an incentive to keep working on completing your task.

Tricks to stop distractions: At times, distractions are too unavoidable. That is why you need certain tricks to keep focused. You can start by keeping your phone at a distance. Music plays are a great relief while working. Your mood will be upbeat with tunes of your liking. If you feel low and cannot complete your tasks, motivate yourself to push yourself.