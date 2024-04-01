How Many Times Should We Wash Our Face In A Day During Summer? For All Skin Types

Washing your face can be a really hard task sometimes, and you may feel lazy and skip it one day. However, it is important to note that cleansing your face is really important as it cleans the dirt and sweat from your face. But, ever wondered how many times it's ideal to wash our face in a day during summer? Let's delve into the right time and amount of face wash that is essential in a day.

For Normal Skin Type

It is ideal to wash our face twice daily, morning and night. Opt for a facewash that suits all skin types for the morning, and use a gentle cleanser for your night routine. This way, it will keep your face feel fresh and hydrated. Over washing your face can lead to dry skin.

For Dry Skin Type

It is essential to have a hydrating face wash that contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides for dry skin. People with dry skin should ideally wash their face once a day to keep the natural oil on the skin. You should cleanse your face at night with a hydrating cleanser and make sure to moisturise your skin after washing.

For Oily Skin Type

People with oily skin often feel that washing their face 3-4 times can make their skin clean and less oily. It is important to note that you are harming your skin by washing it so many times, as natural oil is essential for your skin. It is best to wash your face twice a day, during morning and night. Oily skin is actively acne-prone skin, so don't miss out on deeply cleansing it. Opt for a gentle cleanser that contains salicylic acid that can control oil production.

When to wash your face?

Ideally, you should wash your face twice a day. If you are wearing makeup, make sure to remove it with makeup remover or micellar water and then wash it with your regular cleanser. After coming from outside, wash your face with a gentle cleanser or facewash according to your skin type. Always apply moisturizer after washing the face.