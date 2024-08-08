 How H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?

How H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?

This collection comprises of embroideries inspired by exclusive Anamika Khanna's design, more explosive and loud prints.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Vogue

This morning got better for all the fashion enthusiasts as global luxury brand H&M collaborated with ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna to make couture popular on streets. This does remind us of when H&M collaborated with Sabyasachi. The same is about to happen again, only this time, Anamika Khanna is all set to up the fast fashion market.

Vogue

This collection that Anamika Khanna is about to launch with H&M brings Indian satirical codes on to an international platform. This collection comprises of embroideries inspired by exclusive Anamika Khanna's design, more explosive and loud prints. It also features drapes like kaftans so that it can be worn as streetwear fashion.

FPJ Shorts
TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters Top 10 Race
TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters Top 10 Race
Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Is Ready To Do An Item Song In Pushpa 3: 'I Want To Break That Thinking...'
Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Is Ready To Do An Item Song In Pushpa 3: 'I Want To Break That Thinking...'
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024

Vogue

What does the collaboration say about Indian Fashion?

When asked about the designs, Anamika mentioned how she was always used to designing womenswear and menswear was a bit challenging. In an interview with Vogue, Anamika said, "We do have men's clothing, but it's very challenging. I’m used to designing for women (where you can always add more) but with menswear, you can’t hide behind embellishments. The challenge is in finding perfection in the cut and the fit without over-designing. I don’t want menswear to look like women's clothes; I want to perfect the cut of a suit jacket or achkan without it resembling a kurta. Right now, I’m even borrowing everyone’s clothes at home without them noticing".

Vogue

What is Anamika aiming to do with the future of Fashion in India?

"I’ve always aimed to push boundaries in Indian fashion and not stick to traditional rules. For instance, I’ve moved away from conventional norms by pairing sneakers and boots with kurtas. Right now, Indian fashion often feels confined to wedding wear—mehendi, sangeet, and the wedding day itself—restricting creativity. I want to challenge this by integrating global trends like simplicity, sharp tailoring, modernity and quirkiness into my designs. My goal is to bring these elements back home in a strong and impactful way without being limited by traditional expectations", said Anamika in the interview.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?

How H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?

Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason

Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason

What Is Menstrual Migraine? It Can Be Worse Than Period Pain, Know Causes and Treatment

What Is Menstrual Migraine? It Can Be Worse Than Period Pain, Know Causes and Treatment

Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

'It Ends With Us': Why Women Should Take Inspiration From This Book-Turned Movie To End An Abusive...

'It Ends With Us': Why Women Should Take Inspiration From This Book-Turned Movie To End An Abusive...