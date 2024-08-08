How H&M x Anamika Khanna Promotes Contemporary Indian Fashion?

Vogue

This morning got better for all the fashion enthusiasts as global luxury brand H&M collaborated with ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna to make couture popular on streets. This does remind us of when H&M collaborated with Sabyasachi. The same is about to happen again, only this time, Anamika Khanna is all set to up the fast fashion market.

This collection that Anamika Khanna is about to launch with H&M brings Indian satirical codes on to an international platform. This collection comprises of embroideries inspired by exclusive Anamika Khanna's design, more explosive and loud prints. It also features drapes like kaftans so that it can be worn as streetwear fashion.

What does the collaboration say about Indian Fashion?

When asked about the designs, Anamika mentioned how she was always used to designing womenswear and menswear was a bit challenging. In an interview with Vogue, Anamika said, "We do have men's clothing, but it's very challenging. I’m used to designing for women (where you can always add more) but with menswear, you can’t hide behind embellishments. The challenge is in finding perfection in the cut and the fit without over-designing. I don’t want menswear to look like women's clothes; I want to perfect the cut of a suit jacket or achkan without it resembling a kurta. Right now, I’m even borrowing everyone’s clothes at home without them noticing".

What is Anamika aiming to do with the future of Fashion in India?

"I’ve always aimed to push boundaries in Indian fashion and not stick to traditional rules. For instance, I’ve moved away from conventional norms by pairing sneakers and boots with kurtas. Right now, Indian fashion often feels confined to wedding wear—mehendi, sangeet, and the wedding day itself—restricting creativity. I want to challenge this by integrating global trends like simplicity, sharp tailoring, modernity and quirkiness into my designs. My goal is to bring these elements back home in a strong and impactful way without being limited by traditional expectations", said Anamika in the interview.