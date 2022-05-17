How far will talent take you? Actress-author Aruna Arya Gupta's journey is the answer

Achieving a career out of talent has always been a topic of debate. Don't you reckon how far your skills will take you? Well, maybe Aruna Arya Gupta's journey can be a hint.

Her resume is chock-full of accomplishments that have propelled her to the top of her field. Aruna Arya Gupta dons several hats: author, poet, actress, designer, stylist, producer, philanthropist, and whatnot. But don't you want to know where she started her artistic journey?

Here's her story...

It was for her undergraduate degree in literature when Aruna Arya took her first dive into the field of arts. But she soon replaced her book with fabrics and started with fashion designing. Aruna completed her degree in the same and went on to obtain her MFA at the Academy of Arts University, San Francisco, USA.

This was her first talent, followed by her entrepreneurial skills, as Aruna Arya opened a women's boutique, Miss Simoni, followed by Aastra, in Princeton, USA. She proved that wholehearted dedication to talent can bring an abundance of success.

After some time, Aruna Arya Gupta started to realise the importance of voicing expressions, and this ignited her writer's and storyteller's sides. Arun gradually turned out to be a great author. The words she used to narrate her experiences won people's hearts straightaway.

Haven't you read her writings?

Aruna's book "Repentance" is in the Amazon bestseller category, and her poems being translated into music videos is proof of her adeptness at writing. You can find her poem on her website's From Every Pore collection. And now, Aruna Arya Gupta is coming out as a fabulous actress too. Her recently released music video "Aaja Shyam" is taking over numerous hearts.

Aruna's talents forged a long and prosperous way for her. She has achieved warmth, awards, recognition, and love from all corners of the world.

This journey has been a long one and it looks like Aruna Arya Gupta is not going to stop anytime soon.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:54 PM IST