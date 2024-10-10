How Ancient Indian Culture & Values Are A Torch Bearer For Global Mental Health Issues

Canva

As technology and comfort advance, mental health problems are increasing rapidly. According to the WHO, over 370 million people suffer from mental disorders. Among them, depression is the most common, affecting 280 million people worldwide. This shows that despite progress in medicine, many treatments and online resources aren’t fully effective.

Ancient Wisdom on Mental Health: Ramayana’s Lesson

In the Ramayana, Lord Ram seeks advice from his guru, Maharshi Vashisht, after noticing many of his citizens falling ill. Vashisht explains that the mind is the root cause of these physical ailments. Negative thoughts disturb our inner peace and disrupt our vital energy, which then manifests as sickness in the body.

He emphasises that many diseases cannot be treated with medication alone, as their origins lie deeper in the mind. This idea aligns with modern health approaches, which also recognise the strong link between mental and physical health.

"Manah ev manushyanam Karanam bandha-mokshayo" (The mind is the cause of bondage and liberation for humans.) This quote reminds us of the power of the mind. It can either hold us captive in negative patterns and limitations or become the key to our liberation and spiritual growth. By understanding and harnessing the power of the mind, we can free ourselves from suffering and discover inner freedom.

Understanding Mental Afflictions Through Ancient Vedic Psychology

Emotions like anger, envy, greed, and desire are referred to as "manas rog" (mental illnesses) in the Vedas. These mental afflictions affect everyone, but we often fail to recognize them as signs of an unhealthy state of mind. Instead, we dismiss them as normal feelings.

This lack of awareness prevents us from addressing the negative impact they have on our health. The mind has great power over our lives; it can either bind us in negativity or lead us toward liberation and growth. By learning to control our thoughts, we can free ourselves from suffering.

Yoga and Mental Health: Calming the Mind

The ancient practice of yoga teaches us to still the mind and reduce mental distractions. A key saying in yoga is, "Yogah Chitta-vritti-nirodah," meaning yoga is the practice of calming the mind’s fluctuations. Through yoga and meditation, we learn to quiet our restless thoughts and find inner peace.

How Our Beliefs Shape Mental Wellness

Our thoughts and emotions are largely influenced by our values. For example, if someone values financial success, their thoughts will revolve around money. Similarly, if physical appearance is important, they will focus on fashion and beauty.

Our values come from the beliefs we hold. Positive beliefs lead to success and well-being, while negative beliefs hinder us. Changing our values starts with acquiring the right knowledge, which shapes our beliefs and influences our mental and emotional state.

How to Overcome Depressive Thoughts

Remind yourself that we are divine souls, separate from the mind and body. This helps us distance ourselves from negative thoughts. When negative thoughts arise, we can remind ourselves that they do not define us, creating space between our true selves and the thought.

If we believe that the universe is abundant and full of opportunities, we will see positivity in others and remain hopeful. This mindset attracts more good things into our lives, unlike those who focus on negativity and blame circumstances for their struggles.

Ancient Indian culture has given the world valuable tools like yoga, meditation, and the Vedas. These can serve as a guiding light in tackling the growing global mental health crisis. By focusing on spiritual knowledge and improving our beliefs, we can protect ourselves from negative emotions and thoughts. This can aid in improvement in your mental health which is as vital as your physical health

The article is based on the speech delivered at Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford, UK. The writer is Senior Advocate-Supreme Court of India