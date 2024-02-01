Hospitals Welcome Budget 2024-25, Say It's Aimed At India's 'Healthier Future'

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Interim Budget which covered several health aspects. The budget threw light on vaccination against cervical cancer, maternal and child healthcare schemes, setting up medical colleges with existing hospital infrastructure, and more.

Taking note of the budget session, the healthcare industry has reacted to it in a welcoming way. Hospitals and related medical services have termed it a progressive budget that sets the stage for transformative growth and facilitates a healthier future for the country.

Hospitals' take on Budget 2024-25

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai: The recent announcements made in the Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in terms of healthcare come as a clear indication of the deep commitment that the government has to promote health in India. The proposed 2047 mission to eradicate sickle cell anaemia is surely an ambitious yet relevant goal.

Nishant Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited: Cervical cancer is highly preventable and highly curable if caught early. The vaccination drive stated in the budget will prove beneficial. It's recommended that children get the vaccine between ages 9 to 14, so they're fully protected years before they become sexually active.

Dr Simmardeep S. Gill, MD & CEO - Sterling Hospitals: The 2024 interim budget offers promising advancements for India's healthcare industry. Proactive public health programs ensuring complete childhood immunization are significant steps in promoting essential access to care for those serving rural communities. This streamlined approach can improve access and quality of care, particularly for vulnerable women and children in rural areas. Together, these measures paint a positive picture of a healthier, more prosperous Vikasit Bharat.

Tejinder Pal Singh, Founder Director & Senior Partner - Pharma, Healthcare & Life Sciences, TRANSEARCH India: We welcome the Budget 2024-25 as a balanced, consistent & pro-development budget. The budget has paved the way for India to achieve universal health coverage. We believe that the budget, along with continuity in conducive policies and regulatory reforms, will facilitate research and development, fostering a culture of innovation, and promoting advanced manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sector.

Pritika Singh, CEO of Prayag Hospitals Group: It's an applaudable budget extending the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, promoting vaccination for girls to prevent cervical cancer and more. These visionary measures underscore the collective responsibility towards building a resilient and inclusive healthcare ecosystem for the nation's well-being.