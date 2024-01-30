Health Tips: Embrace Fitness Goals By Breaking The Tech Wall

Fitness goals | Canva Photo

We often come across studies that suggest how our screen time is affecting our well-being. Ranging from eye pain to obesity, research has pointed out several risks of excessive usage of digital gadgets. Here are some easy lifestyle modifications you need to follow your fitness goals and meet a happy and fitter you.

"It's time to break down the tech wall that pulls us away from a fitter world." Vikas Jain, Managing Director of Anytime Fitness, an organisation said to be the world’s largest-growing gym chain, shares some wellness tips to not let technological convenience bring discomfort to your overall health. He notes simple and doable lifestyle practices that serve as fitness mantras in life.

(1) Digital Detox for Physical Rejuvenation

Our bodies were designed for movement, not for prolonged periods of screen time. Breaking the tech wall entails giving way to digital detox moments, where we consciously disengage from our devices to engage in physical activities. A stroll in the park, a quick workout routine, or even stretching exercises can do wonders.

(2) Tech-Assisted Fitness, Not Tech-Imposed Sedentariness

Technology need not confine us to a hooked lifestyle. Instead, it can be a catalyst for positive change. Fitness apps, smart wearables, and virtual workout sessions can seamlessly integrate with our tech-centric lives, turning our devices into companions on our fitness journey.

(3) Prioritize Health in the Digital Agenda

As leaders in the digital age, it's imperative to shift our priorities. Our digital agendas should not solely revolve around productivity and efficiency; they must also champion health and fitness. Incorporating wellness programs into corporate strategies and enabling a culture that values employee well-being is a step toward a balanced future.

Breaking the tech wall isn't about rejecting technology. In moving towards a fitter world, we aren't breaking a wall - we are constructing bridges between the digital and the physical realms. This synthesis is the key to a harmonious future where technology enhances, not hinders our well-being. Let's tread this path together, creating a world where the digital and the fit coexist seamlessly.

