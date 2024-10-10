'Homemade Parsi Food': Ratan Tata's Chef Parvez Patel Shared The Industrialist's Favourite Dishes

Ratan Tata | Instagram

On Wednesday, Ratan Naval Tata, the esteemed Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Bridge Candy Hospital, Mumbai. As a proud Parsi, he had a deep appreciation for his community's culinary traditions, often savouring home-cooked meals prepared by his sister. Beyond this, he also enjoyed indulging in foods created by Parsi Chef Parvez Patel. Keep reading as we learn more about his love for Parsi cuisine.

Google image

Ratan Tata's culinary choices and favourite dishes

Being a Parsi himself, Tata loved authentic Parsi food. Parsi Chef Parvez Patel once revealed in an interview that the industrialist had a fondness for homestyle Parsi dishes. Some of his favourites included khatta-meetha masoor dal (a tangy and sweet lentil dish cooked with garlic), mutton pulao dal, and the iconic nut-rich baked custard.

Chef Parvez Patel | ITC Hotels | Facebook

Who is Ratan Tata's Parsi Chef Parvez Patel?

Parvez Patel is a renowned chef specialising in Parsi cuisine who has a significant impact on the culinary landscape, particularly through his long-standing association with Tata Industries. Chef Parvez was invited to prepare meals for the annual Tata Steel function in Jamshedpur, which was always a highlight for Ratan Tata.

Popular as Ratan Tata's favourite chef, Patel's journey began in the bustling city of Mumbai, where he transformed a garage into a thriving restaurant. What started as a small tea and snacks joint, Ideal Corner quickly became a beloved location for authentic Parsi food enthusiasts. Originally a garage for Yezdi motorcycles, Patel’s establishment gained popularity as his culinary skills became popular, attracting many from far and wide.

Over the years, Chef Parvez has showcased Parsi cuisine in various cities and introduced the traditional food to many through ITC’s food festivals.