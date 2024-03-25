Holi 2024: The Hues Of 'Eid-E-Gulabi', From Mughal Epoch To Sufi And Urdu Poetry, Celebration Of Colours With Syncretic Memories

The festival of colours incites vibrant hues in the arena of history, art, culture and poetry. From the literature of Mughal epoch to the Sufi-poems of Bulleh Shah and exquisite flow of Ameer Khusro, the Holi opens up chronicles of a beautiful syncretic past. Currently, when the politics of colours and related gangsterism are inflaming dreadful mishaps against the minority sect, it's significant to recount the melody of combined 'Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb', with striking compositions to win your heart!

Widely mentioned in the creative works of the 'Mughal' emperors Akbar, Jahangir, Shahjahan and Bahadur Shah Zafar, Holi was regarded as 'Gulabi Eid' and 'Aab-E-Pashi' to welcome of the new season.

Holi In Mughal Epoch

Holi had a different aroma and aurora in the Mughal epoch with showers of 'Gulab', 'Dhak', 'Tesu' and vibrant flowers and it was more like 'Phoolon Ki Holi' with scrumptious Hindustani flavors and culinary amazements. Sub-continental music, fair and cultural performances around Red Fort and Yamuna Ghat, were held to cherish the blissful occasion. Even the famous chanting of 'Bura na mano, Holi hai' stems from the remains of Gulabi-Eid.

The era of Akbar has embraced the Holi-hues with a culture that reinforces the tales of harmony and love. While Tuzuk-E-Jahangiri, the autobiography of Jahangir mentions a 'Mehfil-E-Holi' in Agra, where Brahmin poets flexed and chanted Sanskrit verses to adore their emperor.

A painting form Jahangir-era, depicting the happy moments of Holi | X/ IndiaHistorypic (Via- Chester Beatty Library, Dublin)

Badshah Shah Jahan also contributed to the 'Hori' poetry with Hindwi allure.

'Laal gulal su khelan Hori ko aai sabai ras beeni yah nari'

(This woman soaked in blooming essence, has come to play Hori with red gulal'

On a quite same pattern, the famous Holi-compositions of Bahadur Shah Zafar stand out with the inclusive spirit and the grandeur of syncretic past.

Kyun mope maari rang ki pichkaari

Dekh Kunwarji du'ngi gaari

(Why have you spurted these colours on me?

O Kunwarji, I will slander you!)

The city of Lucknow also consists of rich historic festive memories. The city of Nawabs still harks back to the day when Nawab Wajid Ali Shah managed to cherish the Holi and Muharram together with sober division of morning and evening hours.

Holi With Sufi And Mystic Swirls

Sufi poets are a way ahead to decipher, understand and freeze the deep visions and rivers of sensitivity. Dominated by the colour 'pink' and 'yellow', spring and Holi have a particular cultural value in the world of the great Sufi poets, who not only compliment the threads of harmony but also dig deep to compose verses on the melodic beats of human-heart. These verses have been sung and mumbled by various artisans to match and catch the immortal stream of time.

Bulle Shah hails the spring with mystic swirls of elevated vision-

'Hori khelungi, kah Bismillah

Naam Nabi ki ratn chari,

Boond pari Allah Allah'

('I will play Hori will the chantings of Bismillah,

Draped in the light of beloved Prophet,

The colours will shower with the grace of Almighty Allah')

Similarly, Ameer Kusro weaves the thread of harmony, colours and devotion to combine the personal annotations with the glittering faith of public-

' Aaj rang hai aye maan rang hai ri,

mere mehboob ke ghar rang hai ri'

(What a glow, Oh mother, what a flutter!

In the home of my beloved, it's a day of colour!)

Holi Hues In Urdu Poetry

Nobody can beat the people's poet Nazeer Akbarabadi, in terms of the most vibrant, vivacious and joyful festive composition that relate to the emotions, dreams and buzz of ordinary people. He writes-

'Gulzar khile hon pariyon ke aur majlis ki tayyari ho,

Kapdon pe rang ke chhinton se khushrang ajab gulakri ho'

(Fairies should be flourishing with delight to join the vibrant carnival,

The colour-sprinkles should paint floral blooms on attires.)

Another iconic poet Sheikh Zahiruddin portrays the glimpses of preparation rituals-

Muhaiyya sab hai ab asbab-e-holi,'

Utho yaro bharo rango se Jholi

( The belongings to celebrate Holi are all attainable,

Get up and fill the satchels with colours)

While poet Qalb Hussain Nadir connects to the tradition of wearing white costumes during happy blissful showers-

Safed pairahan ab to utar de Allah,

Basanti kapde ho aye gul-ezar holi mein

(Change this white cloak now for the sake of Allah,

Costumes should be colourful like spring in the luminous Holi)

Relevance

In the clutch of current hooliganism and cruel bouts of communalism, the minority communities are facing countless socio-political hazards and attempts to establish monarchy of language are dismantling the other flamboyant linguistic spurs. Thus, these chronicles revive the glory of past to safeguard the beautiful sagacity of cultural values from political propagandas and derogatory behaviours. Harmony means the doors are open to honour everyone, while the imposed insulting explosions of Hindutva-pro hate are against the idea of love and humanity. Harmony means the doors are open to honour everyone, while the imposed insulting explosions of Hindutva-pro hate are against the idea of love and humanity.

Harmony means the doors are open to honour everyone, while the imposed insulting explosions of Hindutva-pro hate are against the idea of love and humanity. Religion and faith belong to a sect but celebrations are inclusive and the communalism is the only thing that can distort the scene.