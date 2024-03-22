 Holi 2024: Celebrate Holi With Thandai Doughnut And Some Unique Flavours
The Thandai doughnut bursts with the vibrant flavours reminiscent of the popular Thandai drink.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Holi asks for desserts and sweets, but why not try something different this year apart from our traditional sweets? Include unique flavours into your dessert this Holi with Thandai doughnut and Shrikhand doughnut. We all love Thadai during Holi as it gives freshness and delicious beverages. 

This Holi, celebrate it with a unique twist! Bluebop Cafe's bakery in Khar is introducing two new doughnut flavours that capture the spirit of the festival. The Thandai doughnut bursts with the vibrant flavours reminiscent of the popular Thandai drink. The Shrikhand doughnut offers a creamy indulgence, topped with a sweet and tangy yoghurt filling inspired by the classic Indian dessert.

Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to savour the special donuts for Holi, in addition to the varied Italian and American menu along with the artisanal cocktails. These limited-edition flavours are the perfect way to add a touch of fun and flavour to your Holi celebrations. Go unique this Holi with your favourite flavours into doughnuts and celebrate the sweetness with your family and friends! 

