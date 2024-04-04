Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With I: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

We agree that there are only a limited number of Hindu names for a baby boy that start from the letter I, however, here's how you can choose the best one among those for your child. Take a look at the listed names below that trace their origins from religious texts and mentions, alongside knowing their meanings and qualities associated with them.

Iklavya: Also Ekalavya, this name has its roots in Hindu mythology and holds significance in the ancient epic, the Mahabharata. The name is associated with qualities like determination, self-reliance, and the pursuit of excellence despite facing adversity as it drives reference to the epic character by this name who wished to be an archer under the guidance of Dronacharya.

Indra: The name denotes Lord Indra who is associated with Svarga, the sky, and rain. It is said that someone with this name would carry an emotional nature and be very sensitive, but very good with family bonds and relationships.

Ishwar: Lord Shiva is worshipped with several names, and this one happens to be one of the beautiful names which refer to God Himself. It is thus a great name for you baby boy. The qualities associated with this name include concertation and patience.

Ishan: This could have been one of the names that came to your mind when you were suggested to name your little one with the letter I. Let us tell you that this is a meaningful name that parents often choose for their Hindu son as it denotes Lord Shiva and his pride and strength.

Ishant: Did this name remind you of the ace Indian cricketer? You may name your son too with this name as it has a beautiful meaning. The name is associated with the desire for knowledge and wisdom. While Nishant is a popular name in Hindu homes, this one isn't.