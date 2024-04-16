Hindu Baby Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Personality, Origin, And Much More

Baby Girl | Canva

In the era of Genz and modern names, there are many of us searching for baby names that have deep meaning and are culturally connected. We have got you a list of Hindu baby girl names with the letter 'K', explaining their meanings and personal traits.

Kanchi

Kanchi is a popular Hindu baby girl name which means 'a waistband and 'brilliant'. People with this name are creative and innovative individuals. They have the potential to be a great leader. Kanchi has a positive, proactive and motivated personality.

Kaviya

Kaviya is a beautiful girl name in the Hindu religion. The meaning behind the name Kaviya is 'poem' and 'beauty of love'. People with this name have a kind soul and a caring nature. They are warm and healing people and take care of everyone around them.

Ketki

Ketki is an Indian-originated name, meaning 'a cream-coloured flower' or 'a flower'. Individuals with this name are sympathetic and generous towards others. They support people and can be trusted.

Khyati

A unique and beautiful name, Khyati is a Hindu girl name which means 'fame' and 'popularity'. People with this name are patient and work well with others. They are team player and have a cooperative personality.

Kiya

Kiya is a short and cute girl name you can keep for your baby girl. The meaning of the name Kiya is 'the cooling of a bird' and 'jovial lady'. With numerology number 1, their personality traits are proactive, goal-oriented, innovative, creative and ambitious individuals.

Ksema

The 5-letter name Ksema is unique and underrated. The meaning of Ksema is 'safety', 'security', and 'welfare'. People with this name have good management skills and stable minds. Their personality traits are obedient, active, trustworthy, patient, practical and traditional individuals.

Kusum

One of the popular and innocent Hindu girl names is Kusum. Kusum means 'a flower' and 'beautiful'. People with this name are a great communicator and excellent team player. They have a strong, strict, loyal and practical personality.

Kahini

The Hindu girl name Kahini has multiple meanings, 'story', 'young', 'youthful' and 'spirited'. They have the numerology number 7, which defines their personality as intellectual, spiritual, analytical and mysterious. People with this name choose their friends wisely and don't share secrets easily.

Kalaka

Kalaka is a Telugu-originated girl name which means 'blue'. These individuals are independent, positive, and energetic. Their personality is defined as brave, innovative, creative and ambitious.