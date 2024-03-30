 Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With Letter 'H': Know Their Meaning, Numerology Number, Personality, And Much More.
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHindu Baby Girl Names Starting With Letter 'H': Know Their Meaning, Numerology Number, Personality, And Much More.

Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With Letter 'H': Know Their Meaning, Numerology Number, Personality, And Much More.

We have got you some unique and popular Hindu baby girl names starting with the letter H, know the meaning behind each name, numerology number, and personality traits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Keeping a baby girl's name can be a hard task, but we have got you some unique and popular Hindu baby girl names starting with the letter H. Know the meaning behind each name, numerology number, and personality traits.

Hiya

Hiya is a Hindu baby girl name which means Heart or Mind. Hiya's name numerology is Seven. Girls by the name of Hiya are intellectual, analytical, spiritual, and mysterious.

Harshida

The meaning of Harshida is Giver of Happiness and Giver of Joy. It is a Hindu baby girl's name with numerology number five. They are very flexible, adventurous, outgoing, independent, and social person.

Harshita

The meaning of Harshita is Joyous and one who brings happiness. It is a Hindu baby girl name and also a baby boy name. The personality of the person named Harshita is artistic, curious, youthful, and social.

Hruti

Hruti is a Hindu baby girl name that defines a freedom-loving person and a spirited individual. The personality of the individual named Hruti is flexible, adventurous, outgoing, and energetic.

Hanika

Hanika is a Hindu baby girl name, meaning Swan and A graceful woman. Their personality is often described as emotional and sensitive. They have a deep connection with family.

Hanshika

Beautiful is what Hanshika means. It is a Hindu baby girl's name with the numerology number nine. People with the name Hanshika are very artistic and very talented individuals.

Harini

The meaning of the name Harini is resembling a deer. It is also the name of Lord Vishnu's mother. People with this name have very innovative thoughts and it is often named to a beautiful and kind woman.

Harmya

Harmya is a Hindu baby girl's name which means Palace. Girls with the name Harmya are curious, jovial, naive, optimistic, and youthful individuals.

Harsha

Harsha means Happy, Happiness, and Joy. The numerology of a baby girl named Harsha is 1. The personality of the individual with the name Harsha is creative, positive, ambitious, proactive, and motivated.

Heera

Heera is a baby girl's name which means Diamond or as precious as a diamond. People named Heera are creative, positive, innovative, motivated, and freedom-loving.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With Letter 'H': Know Their Meaning, Numerology Number, Personality,...

Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With Letter 'H': Know Their Meaning, Numerology Number, Personality,...

Oily Skincare Routine: Skincare Tips To Follow This Summer For Oil Skin Type

Oily Skincare Routine: Skincare Tips To Follow This Summer For Oil Skin Type

Top Best Cool And Hydrating Drinks To Have During Hot Summer

Top Best Cool And Hydrating Drinks To Have During Hot Summer

Bangalore This Weekend: Pottery Workshop, Live Performances And Much More To Keep You Regaled

Bangalore This Weekend: Pottery Workshop, Live Performances And Much More To Keep You Regaled

Unlocking The Power Of Inner Energy: The Key To Positive Vaastu

Unlocking The Power Of Inner Energy: The Key To Positive Vaastu