Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With 'H': Meaning, Qualities And More

She is a shelter in your home because her voice is the only nook against chaos of the world. Your daughter is a gregarious mercy of nature in your courtyard. Her little fists can transform your personal sorrows, dreams and aspirations, while her presence is more than a sign of happiness, wealth and good luck.

This star is born as a good wish, and her existence is a gentle remark that can unbolt the rusted locks and windows to welcome light into your household. Choose her name with the utmost sagacity to allure more joy and fortune for your little bird.

Hanika: Hanika means a graceful woman. Because she needs the power of grace to confront and overcome worldly cruelty with a modest approach.

Hansini: The music enthusiast can pick this name that translates into a swan and also relates to a famous Bollywood song, 'O Hansini!' Swans are gentle, sweet and active creatures, and such a name can infuse the personality of your little star with honesty, positivity and consciousness.

Harini: While Harini means deer,. another good name to reflect the qualities of wisdom, astonishment and rare charm of her presence.

Harithi: If you are more connected to nature, you can mark this name for your baby, because Harithi translates into colour green.

Hema: Hema means golden. A bright name to allure the finest traits and the most profound future with dazzling hopes and motivations.

Hima: Hima means snow. A blissful name to invoke the path of flickering fortune.

Hita: Hita is someone truly adorable with flamboyant and humanitarian traits. Hita means a loveable soul.

Harshita: Harshita hails from the Sanskrit language. A girl with such a name is supposed to live a happy and cheerful life.

Hirakani: On the other hand, Hirakani means a small diamond, because her shiny ideas can transform the darkest situations into flickering conclusions.

Hradha: Hradha is another synonym for lake. Indeed a beautiful name to allure happy vitality.