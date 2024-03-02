Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With 'D': Meaning, Qualities And More

Pinterest

Spring will shower in your courtyard, and the sunshine will gleam more than ever! With the chirping bird-like presence of a little fairy, words can dance through the tides and lows of hurricanes. When choosing a name for your little daughter, you innovate a 'one-word poetry', just one word to reflect the never-ending ripples of thought oceans and to bolster the drenched petrichor of the epiphany that pulls you close to the grounded realities.

This light is born to add purpose and positivity, which will only grow more dense with time. Now it's your liability to name the luminous affection and choose the most beautiful pearl from the flowy river of vernacular.

Damini: Damini means the striking lightning in the sky. A name that has a deep connection with nature and fortune.

Dakshakanya: Dakshakanya means someone who is skilled and noble at domestic chores. A blissful name to knock on a happy future.

Darpana: Darpana means the mirror. Her character should be truthful, clear, and reflective, like a mirror, to fight against the chaotic shingles of the world.

Diva: This word hails from the ancient 'Sanskrita' scriptures and translates into'morning light'. A meaningful word to allure a happy future.

Doyel: Doyel is a songbird. She has all three elements—the wings, the song, and the sky—you just need to ensure ample freedom.

Dwipavati: Dwipavati is the name of a river. A happy word to bring flow, and vitality to invoke her inner-muse.

Dwaitha: Dwaitha means strong and powerful. Indeed, a deep word to add more power to her steps.

Dhanishta: Dhanishta means the star, so that she can turn her dreams into reality and fight against the dark.

Dharini: Dharini is a 'Tastam Hindi' synonym for the earth. This is also used to address a 'Minor Goddess'.

Dhriti: Dhriti means patience. Choose this name to infuse her crux with the power of patience.

Durga: You can also address her as Durga because this word is often connected with strength and resilience. Durga is always a profound choice to pick as a name without thinking twice.

Drishti: While Drishti is another flamboyant word that fosters visionary crux and deep insights,. This name can indeed bring new depth to her life.

Dhyana: Dhyana is someone who meditates, a peaceful name, and a gentle reminder to slow down in a fast-paced world.

Divyata: Divyata means divinity. A blissful word to invoke spirituality and faith, so that nothing can overpower the power of her existence.