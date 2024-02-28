Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With 'C': Meanings, Qualities And More

FPJ

Daughters make you believe in humanity, goodness, and hope. They chuckle with a buzz to unlock the luck. These gentle souls knock on your sense of sensibility and sensitivity to melt hearts and make you a better person.

The name should be a perfect blend of emotion and logic to resonate with heritage and future hopes so that your little fairy can fly in the open blue sky of blooming aspirations. The meanings are also a means of happy manifestations that add new traits and shape the dreams of your tiny princess.

Chandini: Chandini means moonlight. A hopeful word to address a talented, beautiful girl.

Chandana: Chandana means a creative soul. Choose this name to foster an artistic knack.

Champa: Champa is a white Indian flower. This name can open the doors to abundant luck.

Chandika: Chandika is another name to address the Hindu goddess Parvati. This word can connect her to spirituality.

Chandraki: Chandraki means peacock. This name will splash new shades on the wings of dreams. Pick this to incite happy luck.

Chandrapushpa: Chandrapushpa is someone who shines like a star. This name can manifest a dazzling, bright future for your doll.

Changuna: Changuna means a noble, good woman. Reinforce goodness and taper off the marks of worldly chaos.

Chapala: Chapala is a gregarious and bubbly soul. Mark this name if your baby is super active.

Cyann: Chyann means someone with blue eyes. This word indicates a special inclination towards the colour blue but also soothes your eyes with sparkling dreams.

Charoo: Charoo is a pretty common name in Indian households. This means an extremely beautiful woman.

Chimayi: Chimanyi means a blissful soul. A word that hails the mercy of the universe and the parallel worlds.

Chitkala: Chitkala means someone with the light of knowledge. Choose this name to give her a life of wisdom so that nobody can defeat her.

Chaitrani: This is a synonym of the holy river Ganga. A flowy word to inflame a vital and sagacious life.

Charushila: Charushila means a diamond. Mark this name for your princess because she deserves a crown of affection.

Chellam: Chellam is another name that reflects love and care. This word has the power to infuse divine modesty and humanity.