Hindu Baby Girl Name Starting With 'B': Meaning, Qualities And More

The feet of your daughter can bring fortune and dazzle up the snoozing phase of life journey. You can't be careless while choosing her name. The selection of the perfect word is crucial because these are women who pass on culture and values amid mammoth upsurges of male-chauvinist hate and anti-women conspiracy theories. If you are looking for a beautiful name that starts with 'B', you are at the right place. Indian languages have ample beautiful words to pick the most suitable name for your little sweetheart.

Babithra: Baabithra means someone 'pure'. The one who is far from the dust of the world and has a genuine personality.

Bhavna: Bhavna resembles emotion. A beautiful name, so that her emotive qualities pull her close to humanity.

Bhoomi: This is a common name in Indian households. A beautiful word to capture the flourishing qualities of the earth.

Bhagyashree: This is used to address a fortunate woman. It's another luminous name to open the doors of good fortune.

Bindiya: 'Bindiya' is a lovely name for your daughter. Bindiya means 'A Point', mostly adored on the forehead.

Bulbul: It's the name of a songbird. You can choose this name for your little doll to appreciate her chirping presence.

Bishakha: Bishakaha is a synonym of 'Star'. This name can manifest a star like shine in her fate.

Bhupali: Bhupali is a 'Raag' in Indian classical music. This depicts balanced traits and a musical flow in life.

Bhuvanseshwari: Bhuvneshwari is the goddess of the universe in religious scriptures. Give her a royal name so that she can create a universe of her own.

Bipasha: Bipasha is someone with the traits of a river. Rippling, flowy, and lucid.

Barkha: Barkha means the rain. It's a stunning word to allure good fortune, abundant goodness, and wealth.

Bela: Bela is an Indian flower. It's a soft and delicate name to address your little champion.

Bhagwanti: This is a popular name in Indian households. Bhagwanti means 'a fortunate woman'. Pick this name to manifest good luck.

Bhakti: A girl devoted to spiritual pursuits is not derived from the external world. Bhakti is a Hindi word for 'devotion to God'.

Brinda: Brinda means the 'basil plant'. A holy plant that is often connected to happiness, peace, and prayers.