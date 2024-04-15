Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With H: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Hindu names starting with the letter H include several names dedicated to the Lord. As you plan to select and name your baby boy with an adorable name, take note of a few names listed below.

Hari: In case you prefer to name your child one of the names of the Lord himself, you might call your little one Hari, a name of Lord Vishnu. The name describes and worships Him as the remover of obstacles and the caretaker of the universe.

Hrishikesh: Hrishikesh is another name for Lord Vishnu, meaning "lord of the senses." It symbolises someone who has control over their senses and possesses inner strength and wisdom. It is associated with determination.

Himanshu: Someone who took birth on a full moon or Pournami is more likely to get this name as it refers to the "moon" in Sanskrit. It represents someone who is calm, peaceful, and possesses a gentle nature.

Hemant: This name refers to the cold season, "winter" in Sanskrit. It represents someone who possesses a cool demeanor and is often calm and composed.

Hiranmay: If your child was born in the morning hours or during summer, this is one of the perfect names for him. It happens to be one of the auspicious names of the Sun God and translates to mean "golden" in Sanskrit. It signifies someone who is precious, valuable, and possesses charm and brightness.

Hitesh: The name means "lord of goodness" and signifies someone who is kind-hearted, compassionate, and possesses a strong sense of morality.

Harsh: The meaning of this name is simple. It is derived from the Sanskrit term meaning "joy" or "happiness." It is one of the common names given to a boy in Hindu families as it is an adorable name that embodies goodness and positivity.