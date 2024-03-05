Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With E: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Names for Hindu baby boys are dedicated to Lord Shiva known as Eshwar, Ganpati Bappa who is Ekadanta, and other references mentioned in holy scriptures and preaching. As you look for an adorable name for your son starting with E, take note of what these names mean. Also, take note of some qualities associated with these names to understand how they may influence your little one.

Ekadanta: It is one of the names of Lord Ganesha which hails him as the Single-Tusked Lord It praises His uniqueness. Someone named so is said to have good oral health.

Ekadrishta: Similar to Ekadanta, this name also refers to Ganpati Bappa and worships him as a Single-Tusked Lord. Naving your son with this name is said to bring him the blessings of the Lord.

Eshanputra: This is one of the less common names you can give your child. The meaning of the name translates to "Lord Shiva’s Son." An individual with this is believed to be spiritually-inclined.

Ekambar: If you are looking to name your son with one of the holy names of Lord Shiva, you may select this one which admires Him as the "one who wears the sky as his garment." The qualities associated with this name are majesty, strength, and cosmic consciousness.

Eshwar: One of the beautiful as well as popular names in Hinduism is this one which refers to God Himself, and is closely associated with Lord Shiva. The qualities associated with this name include concertation and patience.

Ekaaksh: This name represents Lord Shiva and literally means "one-eyed." It is said that a boy having this name would be interested in travel. He would be highly artistic.

Eshan: Do you know someone with this name? It's a much-loved name that parents choose for their Hindu son as it denotes Lord Shiva and his strength.

Ekalavya: This name has its roots in Hindu mythology and holds significance in the ancient epic, the Mahabharata. It refers to the young prince who wished to be an archer under the guidance of Dronacharya. The qualities associated with this name are determination, self-reliance, and the pursuit of excellence despite facing adversity.

Eknath: The name refers to a devotee of Lord Vitthal, a Hindu saint believed to be the spiritual successor to the prominent Marathi saints Dnyaneshwar and Namdev. A boy carrying this name is said to be blessed with creative skills such as music and good speech.

Ekamveer: Someone who reflects the qualities of being self-reliant and brave is associated with this powerful name. If you believe that name holds an influence on a person, you may name your son with this one to make him strong and a stand-alone fighter.

Ekvir: It is said to be one of the widely used names in Maharashtra and Telangana where people worship Ekaveera Mata. This baby boy's name is said to be inspired by the Devi.

Eshant: If you want your baby boy to become a lover of peace and serenity, this name just symbolises that. The meaning of this thoughtful name is "peaceful" or "calm." Someone with this name is said to have qualities of tranquility and inner peace.