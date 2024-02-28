Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With C: Meaning, Qualities And More

Hindu baby boy names mainly record their mentions from the religious Hindu scriptures and books of mythology. If you are looking for an adorable name starting with A for your newborn, we have you covered. Take note of names along with their meanings and associated qualities before you decide what suits the best for your tiny tot.

Chitraksha: If you are looking for a unique name that has its significance in the Mahabharata, you may name your baby boy with this name which refers to one of the 100 sons of Dhritarashtra who fell in the war. Someone with this name is said to be a fighter full of strength and determination.

Chyavana: While this name might have reminded you of Chyavanprash, your thoughts and guesses about it aren't wrong. It refers to the son of Bhrigu Maharishi known for his rejuvenation through a special herbal paste known as chyavanaprasham. The name is associated with good health and fitness.

Chaitanya: The name refers to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who was a 15th-century Vedic spiritual leader considered to be the avatar of Lord Krishna. Someone carrying this name is said to be interested in Bhakti and has a portion of qualities like the saint, such as bhajan-kirtan and dance.

Chiranjeevi: This name literally means "immortal," however, as no human can carry that quality it closely symbolises longevity and wellness. It is a Sanskrit term. Some of those people said to be "Chiranjeevi" include Hanuman, Markandeya, Mahabali, and Ashwathama.

Chatur: A very simple yet impressive name. It refers to a person who is clever and has a dynamic personality.

Chanakya: You may name your baby boy being inspired by an ancient Indian teacher and philosopher by this name who was an integral part of the Maurya Empire.

Charvik: Derived from Sanskrit, the term refers to the "one who is of an excellent character." It represents integrity, moral strength, and virtuous conduct, reflecting noble qualities and righteous behaviour.

Charan: While this name actually means "feet" or "footsteps," it is associated with holiness and divinity. Some of the qualities associated with a person carrying this name are devotion and love towards God. This name goes well if the newly born child has a brother "Sharan."

Chetan: One of the common names in Hindu families is this one which has a deeper meaning associated with self and spirituality. It means "consciousness." Someone named so is said to display qualities resonating with vitality, energy, and enthusiasm, reflecting the animated spirit of life.