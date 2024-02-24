Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With 'B': Meaning, Qualities & More

Blessed with a baby boy? Hearty wishes on welcoming the youngest member of your family. Now, as you would look forward to giving him a name, you may take inspiration from some of the listed names below that hold their origin in Hindu religious texts and books of mythology.

In case you were told to choose a name starting from the letter B, you can select the one that you find to be perfect for your little one after going through its meanings and associated qualities.

Bhuvan: One of the popular names in Hindu households is this one which signifies "the world" and denotes the vastness and beauty of creation.

Bhuvanesh: Another variation of the above name also relates to earth and living beings. Precisely, the term pays respect by remembering the "Lord of the earth." Some named so would represent stewardship and responsibility.

Bhaskar: If your son was born on Sunday, when the influence of the Sun God is high, it is best to name him with one of the holy names of Surya Bhagwan. Derived from "bhāskara," meaning "illuminator," Bhaskar represents the sun, symbolizing brightness and radiance.

Balraj: This name refers to power and strength. It embodies leadership and physical prowess. It is believed that a child with this name would be the strength of the family as the name resonates with the meaning "king of strength."

Bhuvaneshwar: No, this is not just about the region located in India. The meaning of the name is deeper and signifies "lord of the world" and embodies cosmic order.

Bhargav: The name takes inspiration from Bhrigu Maharishi and means the "descendant of Bhrigu. It denotes lineage and spiritual wisdom.

Bhuvik: Not a very common name, it means the "ruler of the universe," and hints about cosmic authority and control.

Bhagwan: This name is a great tribute to the Almighty. While some would not consider naming their child so, others might want to go for it and remember the Lord every time they call their child "Bhagwan." So, the name refers to God himself, and believes in the divine presence.

Bhanu: Another name for the Sun God, Bhanu represents vitality, energy, and enlightenment.

Bharadwaj: Someone born in the gotra of this name is quite likely to be given this name. The name means a "descendant of Bhrigu" and symbolises ancestral heritage and wisdom.

Bhavesh: This is a name with a deeper essence as it talks of emotions and feelings. Someone named so would be a great thinker in his existence.

Bhavya: One of the popular names in Hindu homes, Bhavya means "grand" or "magnificent." It embodies grace and grandeur.

Bhadrak: Signifying "auspiciousness," this name is a great one for your baby boy as it reflects the blessings of God and good fortune.

Bhagirath: This name is associated with the river Bhagirathi and means "one who brought the river Ganga to the earth. A child named so is said to have determination and an attitude driven to accomplishment.