Here's How You Can Start Your Journey Into The World Of Crochet

Embarking on a new hobby can be exhilarating. If you’ve ever considered getting your hands on some yarns and crochet something but felt overwhelmed by the myriad of possibilities, I got you! Here’s a beginner's guide to kickstart your crochet journey, one stitch at a time..

First things first, resist the urge to dive headfirst into complex projects. Haste makes waste! Instead, focus on mastering the fundamentals. Begin by acquainting yourself with the essential tools: a medium yarn in your favorite color and a four/five mm hook. Opt for a multi-coloured yarn to keep yourself motivated, as witnessing the gradient shift can be incredibly rewarding during practice sessions.

If you are really interested in building crocheting as a hobby, I would highly suggest starting with a five mm hook, medium-sized acrylic yarn, and clover armour hooks. Crochet takes time, you cannot work with difficult yarn by watching a YouTube video or in one sitting.

Before even attempting to crochet a masterpiece, familiarise yourself with the basics of finger placement and yarn tension. Just like learning to eat with a spoon as a child, mastering these foundational skills is paramount. Start by learning how to hold the yarn and hook and then how to create a slipknot and chain, ensuring consistency in your movements and tension. Remember, the foundation decides the fate of the building!

Pic: Freepik

But what you can do is try to learn the stitch and accelerate your creativity with new designs or patterns you want to make once you learn crocheting. Once you have all the things together, learn how to hold the yarn and hook, make a slip knot, chain stitch, and single crochet stitch.

Avoid the temptation to experiment with chunky or fuzzy yarns initially, as they can be challenging to manipulate for beginners. Stick to medium yarns until you feel confident in your abilities. Patience is key; don't rush the learning process.

For me, crochet serves as more than just a hobby; it’s a form of meditation and mindfulness. The rhythmic motions of crocheting allow me to fully immerse myself in the present moment, fostering self-awareness and tranquility. As I focus on the intricate details of each stitch, my mind finds solace amidst the chaos of daily life.

Furthermore, crochet is a budget-friendly hobby that offers endless creative possibilities. Utilise your free time to bring your imaginative ideas to life, whether it’s crafting personalized gifts for loved ones or designing bespoke pieces for yourself. Embrace the sustainable aspect of crochet by eschewing mass-produced goods in favor of handmade treasures.

In addition to promoting mindfulness, crocheting also cultivates patience. As you meticulously count stitches and navigate intricate patterns, you’ll learn to embrace the journey rather than fixate solely on the end result. Crochet teaches us the beauty of progress over perfection.

Lastly, let’s debunk a common misconception: crochet is not the same as knitting. While both are delightful fiber arts, crochet offers a unique blend of creativity and ease. So, if you’re looking for an easy and accessible hobby, look no further than crochet.

In conclusion, embarking on a crochet journey is a rewarding endeavour filled with creativity, mindfulness, and self-discovery. Remember to start small, be patient with yourself, and most importantly, enjoy the process. Happy crocheting!

Akruti Viras aspires to inspire others through fashion, travel and lifestyle content on Instagram. She is one of the creative talents of NOFILTR.GROUP, a leading influencer incubator and social media services agency based in Mumbai, India. The company specialises in connecting brands with influencers to create authentic and engaging content that resonates with audiences.