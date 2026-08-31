Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Moonrise Time, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi To Worship Lord Ganesha

Heramba Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Moonrise Time, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi | Heramba Ganesha Chaturthi 2026

Heramba Ganesha Chaturthi, also observed as Sankashti Chaturthi, is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a fast, offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Heramba, a powerful form of Lord Ganesha believed to protect devotees from difficulties and challenges.

In 2026, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, August 31. The day holds special significance for devotees who worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings to overcome obstacles.

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi: Monday, August 31, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 11:20 PM, August 30

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 10:11 PM, August 31

Moonrise: Around 8:23 PM, August 31

Devotees observing the Sankashti fast traditionally break their fast after sighting the moon and completing the evening prayers.

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Heramba Ganapati is among the 32 forms of Lord Ganesha. Unlike the commonly worshipped form of Ganesha, Lord Heramba is depicted with five heads and ten arms, and is seen riding a lion.

The name Heramba is associated with protection. According to the Brahmavaivarta Purana, ‘He’ refers to the helpless or weak, while ‘Ramba’ signifies protection. Thus, Heramba is understood as the protector of the helpless and the weak.

Worshipping Heramba Ganapati is believed to help devotees seek strength and divine guidance while dealing with difficult situations. The observance is particularly associated with overcoming obstacles and finding solutions to challenging circumstances.

There is also a connection between Heramba Sankashti and the story of Damayanti. According to tradition, Damayanti observed the fast on the advice of Maharishi Sharabhanga in the hope of being reunited with King Nala after their separation. It is believed that her prayers and observance eventually helped bring them back together.

Devotees can begin the day by waking up early and taking a bath before sunrise. Those observing the Sankashti fast may follow their customary fasting practices throughout the day.

After the puja and moonrise, devotees traditionally offer their prayers to the moon before concluding the Sankashti fast, according to their family traditions.